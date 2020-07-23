Left Menu
Wrestling Federation of India likely to start training camp by first week of Aug

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is looking to start the training camp for both men and women wrestlers by the first week of August.

23-07-2020
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is looking to start the training camp for both men and women wrestlers by the first week of August. Vinod Tomar, WFI's assistant secretary confirmed to ANI that the federation is indeed looking to start the training camp and initially, the Olympic bound athletes will start training first, and later it will be expanded for other categories as well.

"We are planning to resume our training camp by the first week of August, we have had discussions on it. Initially, wrestlers from five Olympics weight categories will be invited first and later we will look to expand it for other categories," Tomar told ANI. Tomar also clarified that the training camp for men will be organised in Sonipat while for women, it will be held in Lucknow.

Indian wrestlers had already won Olympic quotas in four weight categories. Ravi Dahiya (57kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg), and Deepak Punia (86kg) got Olympic quotas among men while Vinesh Phogat (53) securing a place in the women's wrestling.

The wrestling training camps have been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although training camps for different sports have started in the country, wrestling has not been able to do it so far as it is a contact sport. (ANI)

