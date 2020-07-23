Chandigarh Sports Council to double financial grant given to sports associations

Chandigarh Sports Council on Thursday decided to double the financial grant given to various sports associations. The decision was taken after a meeting of the Executive Committee of Chandigarh Sports Council. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Adviser to the Administrator, Manoj Parida, to discuss and deliberate over various agendas.

The financial grant given to sports associations by Chandigarh Sports Council for international tournaments will now be Rs 4 lakhs, increased from Rs 2 lakhs. Similarly, the grant for sub-junior, Junior, and Senior Level Championship has been increased to Rs 30,000 while National Tournaments and North Zone All India Championships have been raised to Rs 3 lakhs and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

Present in the meeting were Secretary Sports, KK Yadav, Harish Nayyar, Special Secretary Finance, Rubinderjit Singh Brar, Director Public Instructions, Director Sports, Tejdeep Singh Saini and Nominated Member of Executive Committee of Sports, Amit Bhattacharya, and JP Singh, ACFA Chandigarh Sports Council. It has also been decided that the kit money for the employees of Chandigarh Administration participating in All India civil services tournament will be increased from Rs 800 to Rs 1600.

Also, to recruit and retain good coaches, the decision has been taken to give performance linked incentives along with the wages they are already getting. In addition, it was finalised that new junior coaches will be recruited on a contract basis on the basis of experience and qualification for various sports in the Chandigarh Sports Council that are being recommended by the Committee. (ANI)