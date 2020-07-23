Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chandigarh Sports Council to double financial grant given to sports associations

Chandigarh Sports Council on Thursday decided to double the financial grant given to various sports associations.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 23-07-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 22:49 IST
Chandigarh Sports Council to double financial grant given to sports associations
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Chandigarh Sports Council on Thursday decided to double the financial grant given to various sports associations. The decision was taken after a meeting of the Executive Committee of Chandigarh Sports Council. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Adviser to the Administrator, Manoj Parida, to discuss and deliberate over various agendas.

The financial grant given to sports associations by Chandigarh Sports Council for international tournaments will now be Rs 4 lakhs, increased from Rs 2 lakhs. Similarly, the grant for sub-junior, Junior, and Senior Level Championship has been increased to Rs 30,000 while National Tournaments and North Zone All India Championships have been raised to Rs 3 lakhs and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

Present in the meeting were Secretary Sports, KK Yadav, Harish Nayyar, Special Secretary Finance, Rubinderjit Singh Brar, Director Public Instructions, Director Sports, Tejdeep Singh Saini and Nominated Member of Executive Committee of Sports, Amit Bhattacharya, and JP Singh, ACFA Chandigarh Sports Council. It has also been decided that the kit money for the employees of Chandigarh Administration participating in All India civil services tournament will be increased from Rs 800 to Rs 1600.

Also, to recruit and retain good coaches, the decision has been taken to give performance linked incentives along with the wages they are already getting. In addition, it was finalised that new junior coaches will be recruited on a contract basis on the basis of experience and qualification for various sports in the Chandigarh Sports Council that are being recommended by the Committee. (ANI)

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Nigerian lawmakers recommend new board for Niger Delta body in corruption probe

Nigerias president should appoint a new board to run a government agency overseeing economic development in the oil-rich Niger Delta region that has faced accusations of financial mismanagement, lawmakers said on Thursday.Nigerian lawmakers...

FACTBOX-The world's rising tide of plastic pollution - and how to stem it

From straws and bags to cups and swabs, the amount of plastic waste in the ocean is expected to triple over the next two decades, threatening the health of humans and the planet and fuelling climate change, researchers said on Thursday.Howe...

COVID-19 cases go past 50,000-mark in Telangana

EDS REPEATING AFTER CORRECTING HEADLINE Hyderabad, July 23 PTI The tally of COVID-19 cases in Telangana crossed 50,000 on Thursday with 1,567 new cases being reported. The number of deaths rose to 447 after nine more people died of th...

Ranthambhore tiger which had made Kota forest its 2nd home found dead: Officials

A four-year-old tiger belonging to Mukundara Hills Tiger Reserve MHTR in Kota district was found dead on Thursday near a water body in Mashalpura forest near here days after being seen limping by forest officials. Known as MT-3, the decease...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020