Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby League-Sonny Bill coming home to Roost, says NRL club

The dual code international was released by Toronto Wolfpack after the Canadian team pulled out of the restart of Super League Europe due to financial challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Robinson said the Roosters were "down the track in discussions" with the Williams camp and expected the 34-year-old to be on a flight Down Under next week.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 24-07-2020 07:40 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 07:40 IST
Rugby League-Sonny Bill coming home to Roost, says NRL club

Sonny Bill Williams is poised to sign with National Rugby League champions Sydney Roosters and could arrive in Australia as early as next week, coach Trent Robinson said on Friday. The dual code international was released by Toronto Wolfpack after the Canadian team pulled out of the restart of Super League Europe due to financial challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robinson said the Roosters were "down the track in discussions" with the Williams camp and expected the 34-year-old to be on a flight Down Under next week. "There's a few things that need to be done to get it sorted but conversations are clear," Robinson told reporters.

"It's just all the details that need to get sorted with how it's going to work." New Zealander Williams, who played a leading role in the Roosters' 2013 championship season, would need to seek an exemption from Australian authorities to land in the country due to COVID-19-related travel restrictions.

He would also need to serve a mandatory 14-day quarantine period upon arrival. Robinson said they were aiming to have Williams playing with "four to five games to go" in the regular season.

The Roosters are fifth in the table midway through the 20-round season. The biggest hurdle for Williams may be negotiating a release from his two-year deal with the Wolfpack, worth a reported A$10 million ($7.12 million), the NRL's website https://www.nrl.com/news/2020/07/24/robinson-confident-of-sealing-sbw-deal-in-next-few-days said.

Players are not allowed to sign with an NRL team if they already hold a playing contract outside the league. Williams won two rugby union World Cups with the All Blacks and also represented New Zealand in rugby league.

($1 = 1.4039 Australian dollars)

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Puducherry CM announces Rs 1 lakh relief to kin of COVID-19 victims

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday announced a relief of Rs 1 lakh to kin of people who succumbed to COVID-19 in the state.Speaking in the legislative assembly here, Narayanasamy said, Families of the people who succumbed ...

New Richards-Botham Trophy to recognise two great players of cricket

England and West Indies will compete for a new Richards-Botham Trophy when they next meet in a mens Test series to pay tribute to two of their greatest players whose rivalry and friendship embodies the close relationship and mutual respect ...

Cole, Yankees top Nats in rain-shortened opener

Gerrit Cole allowed one hit in five stellar innings before a rain delay and Giancarlo Stanton homered and drove in three runs as the visiting New York Yankees recorded a 4-1, rain-shortened victory over the host Washington Nationals on Thur...

Kaikōura Aquatic Centre and Scout Hall to benefit from $1.47m investment

The Kaikura Aquatic Centre and Scout Hall will benefit from a 1.47 million Government investment, Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau announced in Kaikura today.Kaikura is a region still recovering from the N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020