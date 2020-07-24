Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pope, Buttler steer England to 258-4 in decider vs Windies

Before Pope and Buttler came together, the wisdom of England deploying a truncated batting lineup and including four fast bowlers along with a spinner was being questioned. Dom Sibley (0) departed off the sixth ball of the day after playing across Kemar Roach and getting trapped lbw, and captain Joe Root, attempting a quick single, was run out by Roston Chase's direct throw for 17 just before lunch.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 24-07-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 23:21 IST
Pope, Buttler steer England to 258-4 in decider vs Windies

Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler made their first big scores of the series in putting on an unbeaten stand of 136 runs to rebuild England's innings against the West Indies and put the hosts on top on day one of the deciding Test at Old Trafford on Friday. England recovered from 122-4 just before tea to close on 258-4, with Pope on 91 as he goes in search of his second Test century and Buttler on 56.

Both players were under pressure to deliver in the third test after underwhelming performances so far in this series. Buttler, in particular, is feeling the heat from Ben Foakes for the wicketkeeper position and a first half-century in tests since September justified the selectors' backing of the limited-overs specialist. Buttler smashed recalled spinner Rahkeem Cornwall for two sixes in the same over — one over deep midwicket and the other over long-on — but otherwise stayed measured and largely restrained in a 120-ball knock. His one and only test century came two years ago against India.

Pope, whose highest score in this series was 12, compiled his runs quicker — a rarity for a batsman alongside Buttler — and struck 11 fours before bad light stopped play for the day about 10 minutes before the scheduled end in Manchester. Before Pope and Buttler came together, the wisdom of England deploying a truncated batting lineup and including four fast bowlers along with a spinner was being questioned.

Dom Sibley (0) departed off the sixth ball of the day after playing across Kemar Roach and getting trapped lbw, and captain Joe Root, attempting a quick single, was run out by Roston Chase's direct throw for 17 just before lunch. When Ben Stokes — promoted to No. 4 and playing as a specialist batsman — was bowled through the gate by Roach for 20, England was 92-3 and its batting lineup was suddenly looking wafer thin.

Rory Burns (57) then edged Chase to slip, where the burly Cornwall took a brilliant, instinctive one-handed catch. England responded well, though, and moved into a strong position to win a series that is poised at 1-1.

The Windies, who won the first test in Southampton, are looking to capture a Test series in England for the first time since 1988. Roach has 2-56 off 18.4 overs, and needs one more wicket for 200 in Tests.

TRENDING

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

Goldman Sachs, Malaysia agree to $3.9 billion settlement over 1MDB

Ghana: CSIR-CRI plans to develop improved cassava varieties to help farmers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

White House: children should go back to school even if studies show they spread coronavirus

Children still should go back to school even if it turns out that they are transmitting the deadly novel coronavirus that has claimed more than 140,000 U.S. lives, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday.President Donald...

As U.S. coronavirus surges, Trump officials press back-to-school plan

With just weeks to go before U.S. schools begin to open, federal health and education officials on Friday stressed the need for children to get back into the classroom despite fears about safety as coronavirus infections surge.Administratio...

Clippers down another player as Williams leaves bubble

Guard Lou Williams became the latest member of the Los Angeles Clippers to leave the NBA bubble near Orlando, multiple media outlets reported Friday. The Los Angeles Times cited a source who said Williams was granted a leave for excused per...

India extends medical assistance worth about USD 1 million to North Korea

India has extended medical assistance worth about USD 1 million to North Korea in response to a request received from the World Health Organisation WHO, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday. India is sensitive to the shortage of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020