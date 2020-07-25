Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Man City's Silva says career beyond wildest dreams

Manchester City's David Silva says his trophy-laden career with the Premier League club has exceeded his wildest dreams as he prepares for his final league game against Norwich City on Sunday. "When I look back at everything, I could never in my wildest dreams have imagined what I would achieve," Silva said.

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2020 08:01 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 08:01 IST
Soccer-Man City's Silva says career beyond wildest dreams

Manchester City's David Silva says his trophy-laden career with the Premier League club has exceeded his wildest dreams as he prepares for his final league game against Norwich City on Sunday. Silva has won 11 trophies in 10 seasons with Manchester City, including four Premier League titles, since arriving from Valencia in 2010.

The 34-year-old Spaniard, who has scored 60 goals in 308 league appearances, will depart the Etihad Stadium when his contract expires at the end of the season. "When I look back at everything, I could never in my wildest dreams have imagined what I would achieve," Silva said. "When you are young, you don't dream about all of this,"

"You dream about becoming a footballer, a professional footballer, you dream of playing in the top flight - but you never think about all the things that you could possibly achieve." Silva has won the Premier League's Player of the Month award just once despite being one of City's most consistent players but he is unconcerned with the lack of personal accolades.

"I would like to be remembered as a good guy, who enjoys football. I hope the people enjoyed my football as well. It's simple," he said.

TRENDING

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Ghana: CSIR-CRI plans to develop improved cassava varieties to help farmers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Biggio's 3-run homer helps Blue Jays down Rays

Torontos Cavan Biggio slugged a three-run homer as the Blue Jays produced consecutive three-run innings in their 6-4 Opening Day win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Blue Jays tallied three times in the fo...

Lampard says Liverpool staff broke touchline code

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard believes Liverpools staff broke soccers touchline code when he launched his foul-mouthed tirade this week at Anfield. Lampard became embroiled in a row with Jrgen Klopps assistant, Pepijn Lijnders, while Liverp...

Over 230 kg opium seized in Rajasthan, largest seizure in India this year, says NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB seized nearly 234 kilograms of opium from Rajasthans Chittorgarh on Saturday, making it the largest opium seizure of opium in India this year, the agency said on Friday. According to KPS Malhotra, Deputy Dir...

South Texas calls for evacuations as storm Hanna heads for weekend landfall

Residents in several south Texas communities were urged to evacuate on Friday ahead of a storm expected to bring hurricane winds and heavy rain this weekend. Tropical storm Hanna strengthened and is expected to make landfall on Saturday abo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020