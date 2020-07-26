On this day in 2019, Meg Lanning scored highest score in women's T20Is as captain

Left Menu
On this day last year, Australia skipper Meg Lanning scored the highest individual score in women's shortest format as captain.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 11:24 IST
Australia skipper Meg Lanning. (Photo/ICC Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

On this day last year, Australia skipper Meg Lanning scored the highest individual score in women's shortest format as captain. Lanning smashed a blistering knock of 133* runs off 63 balls studded with 17 fours and seven sixes against England. Her innings guided the team to a massive total of 226/3 in their allotted 20 overs.

Beth Mooney also played a knock of 54 runs off 33 balls including eight fours and one six. England failed to chase the target and was reduced to 133/9 in 20 overs. Australia won the game by 93 runs at County Ground in Chelmsford.

Megan Schutt scalped three wickets while Ellyse Perry bagged two wickets. Lanning was awarded as the Player of the Match. Australia batter Alyssa Healy holds the record for the highest individual score in women's T20Is. Healy amassed 148* runs against Sri Lanka at North Sydney Oval in October 2019. (ANI)

