Left Menu
Development News Edition

MLB roundup: Padres, A's complete series wins

Burch Smith (2-0), T.J. McFarland, Yusmeiro Petit, Jake Diekman and Soria took it from there, limiting the Angels to four hits over the final five innings to cap a series in which Oakland pitching allowed just 11 runs.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2020 06:32 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 06:32 IST
MLB roundup: Padres, A's complete series wins

Fernando Tatis Jr. capped a five-run fourth inning with a bases-loaded triple Monday afternoon, leading the San Diego Padres to a 6-2 victory over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks. The Padres won three of the four games in the season-opening series.

In the first inning, Trent Grisham hit his first home run as a Padre. The Diamondbacks got both of their runs in the third inning, on a Starling Marte RBI double and an Eduardo Escobar RBI single. San Diego starter Joey Lucchesi allowed two runs on five hits and a walk with two strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings. Cal Quantrill (1-0) followed with 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Arizona's Luke Weaver (0-1) gave up six runs on seven hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings.

Athletics 3, Angels 0 Chris Bassitt combined with five relievers on a nine-hitter and Mark Canha hit his first home run of the season as host Oakland took three of four in its season-opening series with Los Angeles.

Bassitt pitched into and out of trouble in his four shutout innings, allowing five hits and one walk. He struck out five. Burch Smith (2-0), T.J. McFarland, Yusmeiro Petit, Jake Diekman and Soria took it from there, limiting the Angels to four hits over the final five innings to cap a series in which Oakland pitching allowed just 11 runs. The Angels finished the game with the potential tying run at the plate, but Mike Trout struck out looking against Soria with runners at first and second. Trout went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and a walk.

White Sox at Indians, ppd. The scheduled opener of a three-game series at Cleveland was postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday. The makeup game will start at 3:30 p.m. ET with the originally scheduled game following approximately 45 minutes after the completion of the first game.

Orioles at Marlins, ppd. Miami's scheduled home opener against Baltimore was postponed, as was the game scheduled for Tuesday between the two teams, after more than a dozen members of the Marlins' roster and staff reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The games scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday between the clubs in Baltimore have yet to be impacted.

Yankees at Phillies, ppd. The opening game of a scheduled two-game set between New York and host Philadelphia was postponed as a precaution following the Phillies' season-opening series with Miami, which experienced an outbreak of COVID-19 among its players and staff.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus crisis threatens internet opportunity for Native Americans

By Avi-Asher Schapiro NEW YORK, July 27 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The COVID-19 crisis has disrupted a rare opportunity for Native American communities to address a lack of critical internet access, supporters and elected officials say, b...

China's activities in South China Sea likely to dominate Australia-US talks

Amid Chinas expansionist and aggressive policies, Australian-US Ministerial Consultations AUSMIN will take place on Tuesday to discuss a range of issues including COVID-19 pandemic and the South China Sea. According to South China Morning P...

Former Malaysian PM Najib arrives at court for 1MDB case verdict

Malaysias former Prime Minister Najib Razak arrived at a Kuala Lumpur court on Tuesday to hear a verdict in the first of several graft trials linked to a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad 1MDB.A high co...

Jays blast Nationals 4-1 behind quartet of homers

Teoscar Hernandez hit two home runs and Rowdy Tellez and Danny Jansen each had one as the visiting Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Washington Nationals 4-1 Monday night. The Nationals outhit the Blue Jays 11-7, but they hit into four double ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020