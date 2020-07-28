Left Menu
Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz tests positive for coronavirus

Spanish football club Real Madrid on Tuesday confirmed that its striker Mariano Diaz has tested positive for coronavirus.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 28-07-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 19:02 IST
Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz (Photo/ Mariano Diaz Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Spanish football club Real Madrid on Tuesday confirmed that its striker Mariano Diaz has tested positive for coronavirus. The club also announced that the striker is in perfect health and is currently self-isolating at his home.

"After the Covid-19 tests carried out individually on our first-team yesterday by the Real Madrid Medical Services, our player Mariano has given a positive result," Real Madrid said in an official statement. "The player is in perfect health and complying with the sanitary isolation protocol at home," the statement added.

Real Madrid won the 2019-20 La Liga season after finishing with 87 points from 28 matches. The side will now face Manchester City in their Champions League round-of-16 match.

Madrid trails that contest 1-2 on aggregate. Quarantine protocols have been put in place for those arriving in Britain from Spain as the coronavirus pandemic continues to pose a serious threat, Goal.com reported.

Real Madrid had been granted exemption from those regulations and there is no need for them to isolate for 14 days in the UK. There has been no suggestion whether a review of that situation will be carried out.

Real Madrid and Manchester City will be facing each other on August 7 at the Etihad Stadium. (ANI)

