Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICC WTC Rankings: England in third position after series win, India remain on top

England occupied the third place in the ICC World Test Championship points table after their win over the West Indies in the final Test in Manchester helped Joe Root and his men secure a 2-1 series victory. The points range from 60 for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each game of a five-Test series.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 28-07-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 21:02 IST
ICC WTC Rankings: England in third position after series win, India remain on top
ICC logo Image Credit: ANI

England occupied the third place in the ICC World Test Championship points table after their win over the West Indies in the final Test in Manchester helped Joe Root and his men secure a 2-1 series victory. England are now on 226 points. India lead the table with 360 points and Australia are placed second with 296 points.

The West Indies remain in seventh position with 40 points. England had started the series in fourth place with 146 points, 34 less than New Zealand's 180.

Earlier in the championship, England had drawn a five-match Ashes series against Australia 2-2 and won a four-match rubber against South Africa 3-1. The previous series for the West Indies was against India at home, which they lost 2-0.

England now gear up for their next series against Pakistan, which commences with the first match in Manchester from August 5, followed by games in Southampton. Each series of the WTC is worth 120 points, distributed evenly over the number of matches in a series. The points range from 60 for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each game of a five-Test series.

TRENDING

Train cancelled due to lockdown in Bengal

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

US raises questions on certain Indian schemes for fishery in WTO committee

The US has raised questions in a committee of the World Trade Organisation on certain fishery schemes of India, the international body said in a communication on Tuesday. The questions were posed by the US in WTOs Committee on Subsidies and...

Rajasthan Guv exploring ways to impose President’s rule in state: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Criticising Rajasthan Governors decision to turn down a proposal for an assembly session, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday said his actions suggested that he was exploring ways to impose Presidents rule in ...

Portugal's touristy Madeira island makes masks compulsory in public

Wearing masks in public at all times will be compulsory on the popular Portuguese island of Madeira from Aug. 1, the local government announced on Tuesday, making it the first region in the country to adopt such measure against COVID-19.The...

Belgians adapt to compulsory face masks along North Sea coast

There could be no one around but the wind and the sea, but wherever you go along Belgiums coast this summer you had better wear a mask.Instead of trying to enforce a rule with countless exceptions, local authorities in northern Belgium have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020