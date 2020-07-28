Left Menu
Development News Edition

Broad finds hard work 'addictive', says still has 'a few overs left in us'

The latest to join the 500 Test wicket club, England's Stuart Broad finds hard work "addictive" and says there are "a few overs left" in him and his long-time pace colleague, Jimmy Andesron.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 28-07-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 22:25 IST
Broad finds hard work 'addictive', says still has 'a few overs left in us'

The latest to join the 500 Test wicket club, England's Stuart Broad finds hard work "addictive" and says there are "a few overs left" in him and his long-time pace colleague, Jimmy Andesron. The 34-year-old Broad, who was dropped from the opening Test in Southampton, reached the milestone when he dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite on the fifth day of the deciding third Test against the West Indies here on Tuesday.

Broad was one of the stars of England's come-from-behind 2-1 series win. "There's something addictive to that hard work you put in away from the game and on match days that lead to Test match wins," Broad said after the match, according to Sky Sports.

"That's why it's so massively satisfying when you win. It's always a special achievement because you go through massive highs and huge lows." Broad is only the seventh cricketer to take 500 Test wickets after Anderson, Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, Anil Kumble, Glenn McGrath and Courtney Walsh and the fourth fastest bowler to do so. Anderson had earlier said Broad has been "phenomenal" in the last two matches against the West Indies and has "a very good chance" of surpassing him as England's highest wicket-taker in Tests.

"That seems a long way away," said Broad when asked about bettering Anderson, who has 589 wickets compared to his own tally of 501. "Jimmy is still at the peak his powers - he turns 38 soon but is still fit and bowling beautifully with so much control and it is pleasure to be on the field with him. "We have enjoyed being back together and it's great it's turned into a Test match win. I think we have a few overs left it in us," he said.

The premier pacer has now set his sights on the upcoming series against Pakistan. "Looking forward to a couple of days outside the bio-secure environment but also looking forward to playing against Pakistan." he said.

TRENDING

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

12-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Texas woman

A 12-year-old boy was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a 51-year-old woman in suburban Houston. Sharon Hawkins was found Saturday with multiple gunshot wounds in a bedroom at an apartment complex in the Greater Greenspoint area...

Assam reports 1,371 new COVID-19 cases; two more deaths

Assam recorded 1,371 more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total to 34,947 as two more people succumbed to the disease in the state, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The state now has 8,238 active case of the infection, he twe...

Relatives will be allowed to see bodies of suspected COVID patients: Bengal CM

The West Bengal government has decided to allow family members to see the body of a suspected COVID-19 patient before it was disposed of without waiting for the test results to come, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday. The decis...

2,134 new COVID-19 cases reported in West Bengal

As many as 2,134 new COVID-19 cases were reported in West Bengal today, according to the State Health Department. With 2,134 new cases of coronavirus, the total number of cases stands at 62,964 including 19,493 active cases, 42,022 discharg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020