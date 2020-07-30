Left Menu
Development News Edition

Juventus may send U-23 players for final 2019-2020 Serie A match: Sarri after Cagliari defeat

After suffering a defeat against Cagliari, Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has said that they might play with the Under-23 players in this season's final Serie A game to allow first-team players to make the "best recovery."

ANI | Cagliari | Updated: 30-07-2020 09:41 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 09:41 IST
Juventus may send U-23 players for final 2019-2020 Serie A match: Sarri after Cagliari defeat
Maurizio Sarri (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

After suffering a defeat against Cagliari, Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has said that they might play with the Under-23 players in this season's final Serie A game to allow first-team players to make the "best recovery." Juventus faced a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Cagliari here on Thursday.

"Conceding 40 goals this season might be a concern, but tonight's game was not. We had we injured players and we came off a championship win 68 hours ago, so it was an atypical game that should be taken for what it is," Goal.com quoted Sarri as saying. "We must become more solid. But we are the only ones in Europe who have played five games in 12 days, the league has created huge problems for us. Let's see how we are tomorrow and if it is appropriate to deploy the Under-23s on Saturday against Roma to make the best recovery," he added.

The defeat did not impact Juventus much as they have already sealed the Serie A title of the 2019-2020 season. Juventus secured the trophy on Monday when they registered a 2-0 win over Sampdoria. This was the club's ninth successive Serie A title. The Serie A table-toppers, Juventus, have 83 points with a four-point lead over the second-placed Inter Milan.

In the final match of this season's Serie A, Juventus will take on Roma on August 2. As the Serie A title is already confirmed, Juventus will be focusing more on the Champions League where they will compete against Lyon on August 8. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

PingPong Payments India Marks its 1st Anniversary

Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoirUS-based Fintech company, PingPong is celebrating its 1st anniversary of establishment in India. The global payments unicorn PingPong Payments had started its India operations last year, with its head off...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

California, Florida and Texas, the three largest U.S. states, all set one-day records for fatalities from COVID-19 on Wednesday, a Reuters tally showed.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https...

Allowing English players in 2019 IPL was part of WC plans: Morgan

Englands limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan has revealed that his teammates participation in the 2019 IPL, which was part of a well thought out plan, played a key role in helping the side claim its maiden World Cup title. Morgan said he push...

Sushant Singh Rajput death case should be investigated by CBI: Mayawati

Sushant Singh Rajput death case should be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI in the wake of new facts emerging in this regard every day, Bahujan Samaj Party BSP chief Mayawati said on Thursday. The case of the death of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020