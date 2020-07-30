Left Menu
Rugby league-Kiwis coach Maguire open to talking to Williams

New Zealand rugby league coach Michael Maguire is open to having a conversation with dual international Sonny Bill Williams about a return to the Kiwis side. Williams, who has represented New Zealand in both rugby league and union, was due to land in Sydney on Thursday ahead of a second stint with the National Rugby League (NRL) champions the Roosters having been granted a release by Toronto Wolfpack.

The 34-year-old has not played for the Kiwis since 2013. Maguire said the Kiwis did not have any fixtures confirmed this year but administrators were working to organise at least one.

"Of course that all depends on where COVID takes us," he said. "I'm very keen to get my Kiwi boys back together." While Maguire said he was keen for him to re-join the Kiwis, he was aware Williams suggested he might play for Samoa if they wanted him.

"I imagine there will be (a tussle)" Maguire said. "But I think the Kiwi jersey has given a lot of players a lot of opportunity in the game.

"The Kiwi jersey is the pinnacle for a player. For anyone who puts on that jersey there is a really high expectation now."

