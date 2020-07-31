Saints add ex-Eagles LB Bradham
The New Orleans Saints reached an agreement on a one-year contract with free agent linebacker Nigel Bradham on Thursday, agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN. Bradham, who turns 31 in September, spent the last four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, who declined his option in February to make him a free agent. He is the second Eagles defender to join the Saints this offseason, along with safety Malcolm Jenkins.
Bradham had 62 tackles (two for loss), an interception and five pass breakups in 12 games last season, missing time with an ankle injury. Over eight NFL seasons with the Eagles and Buffalo Bills (2012-15), Bradham has 547 tackles (34 for loss), three interceptions, 33 pass breakups, five forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.
He was a part of the Eagles' Super Bowl LII winning team after the 2017 season. --Field Level Media
