Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-England's injured Denly to miss rest of ODI series with Ireland

Fast bowler Peter Chase and left-arm spinner George Dockrell have been named as replacements in the 14-man squad. England face Ireland in the second ODI on Saturday, followed by the third on Tuesday, behind closed doors at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 21:12 IST
Cricket-England's injured Denly to miss rest of ODI series with Ireland

England batsman Joe Denly has been ruled out of the remaining two one-day internationals against Ireland through injury, with Liam Livingstone taking his place, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Friday. Denly was set to feature in the series opener on Thursday -- which England won by six wickets at the Ageas Bowl -- but suffered back spasms in training on the eve of the clash.

The 34-year-old has failed to recover and will be replaced in the squad by Lancashire's Livingstone, who is one of three reserves for the series. Cricket Ireland have also made two changes to their squad for the second ODI, with pace duo Barry McCarthy and Boyd Rankin ruled out due to injuries.

"McCarthy is unfortunately out of the next two ODIs after this morning's MRI revealed a tear in a muscle at the back of his knee, while Rankin has been taken out of the 14 for tomorrow's game as he manages a flare-up of an old back injury," said Andrew White, chairman of Ireland's national selectors. Fast bowler Peter Chase and left-arm spinner George Dockrell have been named as replacements in the 14-man squad.

England face Ireland in the second ODI on Saturday, followed by the third on Tuesday, behind closed doors at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka: Woman mortgages 'mangalsutra' to buy TV for kids' education in Gadag

A woman in Gadag district of Karnataka mortgaged her mangalsutra to buy a television set for her children following the Karnataka governments decision to continue the classes through TV amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A resident of Radder Nagan...

Saregama India Q1 net profit at Rs 15.76 cr

Music label Saregama India Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 15.76 crore for the April-June quarter this year helped by increased consumption of content on digital media during the coronavirus-induced lockdown period. I...

Four crew members on Norway cruise ship hospitalised with COVID-19

Four crew members on a Norwegian cruise vessel were diagnosed with COVID-19 after it arrived at the Arctic port of Tromsoe early on Friday, said the University Hospital of North Norway where they are being treated. All 160 crew members on t...

NEP: Centre 'imposing' reforms that were against states'

DMK President M K Stalin on Friday lashed out at the BJP-led NDAs new National Education Policy NEP, saying the Centre was imposing the reforms that were against states rights, social justice and pluralism. The Leader of the Opposition...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020