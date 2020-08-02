Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mavs hope to rebound vs. Suns, clinch playoff spot

Phoenix is a longshot to get to a playoff or play-in series as the last team from the Western Conference to get to the re-start based on record, but the Suns are still alive. Center Deandre Ayton scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and All-Star Devin Booker led the way with 27 points.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2020 06:47 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 06:47 IST
Mavs hope to rebound vs. Suns, clinch playoff spot

The Dallas Mavericks had a chance to lock up a Western Conference playoff spot with a win Friday night, but couldn't put away the Houston Rockets in a 153-149 overtime defeat. So Dallas will try to clinch a postseason berth Sunday night, and it could take the court at the Visa Athletic Center on Sunday already having done so if the Memphis Grizzlies lose their game earlier in the day.

The Mavericks face the Phoenix Suns, who got seeding games off to a good start Friday with a 125-112 win over the Washington Wizards. The Mavericks (40-28) lamented losing a three-point lead on a free throw and tip-in of the missed second free throw with 3.3 seconds left in regulation against Houston. Coach Rick Carlisle said after the game that the loss was "about as tough as it gets, and it just comes down to basic execution."

Dallas got major production from its stars -- a triple double from Luka Doncic with 28 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, and a dominant effort from Kristaps Porzingis with a season-high 39 points and 16 rebounds. Trey Burke added 31 points off the bench. "I think we can still work to be a better defensive team," Carlisle said before accepting blame for the loss. "A lot of this stuff comes down to defense."

Fourth-quarter struggles have been an issue for the Mavericks this season, and Dallas has lost 17 games by five points or fewer. The Mavericks scored just 20 points in the fourth quarter against the Rockets and average 24.3 points in the last 12 minutes in their past three games, two before the league shut down due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Mavericks will see a Suns team that scored 125 points Friday and had six players score in double figures. Phoenix is a longshot to get to a playoff or play-in series as the last team from the Western Conference to get to the re-start based on record, but the Suns are still alive.

Center Deandre Ayton scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and All-Star Devin Booker led the way with 27 points. Booker took it upon himself to be more aggressive and lead his team on offense and defense.

"Some nights, it's my job to be aggressive and get the flow of the offense moving," he told the Arizona Republic. "That's what I try to do every time I go out there." Ayton, the first player taken in the 2018 NBA Draft, might have added a new dimension to his game. The 6-foot-11 center knocked down a pair of 3-pointers.

"I've been working on this thing my whole life. I've been a good shooter," Ayton told the Republic, adding that not shooting from long range as much is a result of him being comfortable in the system surrounding him on offense. Phoenix (27-39) is without forward Kelly Oubre Jr., who is practicing with the team but apparently not ready to play after knee surgery in early March. Oubre averages 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Sano homers twice, Twins blank Indians behind Maeda

Miguel Sano hit two home runs and Kenta Maeda allowed just an infield hit over six innings to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 3-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Saturday night in Minneapolis. Eddie Rosario also homered and Marwin Gonza...

Australia's government to back Victoria's strict coronavirus lockdown

Australias government expressed support on Sunday for the strictest social-distancing measures yet by the state of Victoria in an effort to contain the new coronavirus. The government in countrys second-most populous state is expected to an...

Pacers rally to defeat 76ers behind Warren’s career-high 53

T.J. Warren scored a career-high 53 points to lead the Indiana Pacers past the visiting Philadelphia 76ers 127-121 on Saturday near Orlando. Warren was 20-of-29 from the field, including 9-of-12 from beyond the 3-point arc. Warrens previous...

Thunder blitz Jazz early, roll to 110-94 win

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 19 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder took control early to beat the Utah Jazz 110-94 on Saturday near Orlando in their first game of the NBAs restart. The last time the teams were on the court together was M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020