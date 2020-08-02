Left Menu
Nico Hulkenberg out of British Grand Prix after car failure

Just minutes before the start of the British Grand Prix here, Raching Point's Nico Hulkenberg had to pull out from Sunday's race following an issue with his car.

02-08-2020
Formula driver Nico Hulkenberg (Photo/BWT Racing Point F1 Team Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

"BREAKING: Nico Hulkenberg is out of the British Grand Prix and will not start Sunday's race following an issue with his car," the tweet read. On Saturday, Hulkenberg had finished in the 13th position after the qualifying race.

Earlier this week, he replaced Sergio Perez for the British Grand Prix, as Perez tested positive for the coronavirus. "Nico's experience of racing in contemporary Formula 1 and his strong track record ensure he is the ideal driver to stand in for Sergio Perez this weekend. In a bid to minimise disruption and ensure the best possible chance of building upon the team's strong start to the 2020 campaign, Nico's familiarity with the team will prove invaluable. Nico's association with the team began in 2011 as a reserve driver, before graduating into a race seat for 2012," the Racing Point said in a statement.

Hulkenberg raced for the team between 2014 and 2016 as a regular top 10 finisher in the drivers' standings. (ANI)

