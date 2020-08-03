Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coyotes tally 3 in first, fend off Predators in opener

Phil Kessel and Taylor Hall had two assists each for the Coyotes who also got single goals from Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Christian Dvorak and Clayton Keller. Filip Forsberg scored twice for the Predators and Ryan Ellis added a goal. The Predators sniper, who had 21 goals and 48 points in 63 games of the shortened regular season, skated in and fired the puck at Darcy Kuemper.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2020 03:00 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 02:43 IST
Coyotes tally 3 in first, fend off Predators in opener
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@ArizonaCoyotes )

Michael Grabner scored a shorthanded breakaway goal in the second period to give the Arizona Coyotes a 4-3 victory over the Nashville Predators in Game 1 of their best-of-five NHL qualifying series. Phil Kessel and Taylor Hall had two assists each for the Coyotes who also got single goals from Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Christian Dvorak and Clayton Keller.

Filip Forsberg scored twice for the Predators and Ryan Ellis added a goal. Roman Josi added two assists for the Nashville crew. The Coyotes scored three times on 13 shots, all within eight minutes, to get a big jump on the Predators in the first period.

Ekman-Larsson could have used a pool cue to make the shot for the Coyotes' first goal. He banked a point shot off Predators forward Kyle Turris which then deflected off the shoulder of Matt Duchene. Goaltender Juuse Saros had no chance to make a save, putting the Coyotes on the board at 7:59 of the first. Dvorak and Keller each followed with scores with Keller logging a powerplay goal for a 3-0 lead.

The Predators got one back with a mere 2.5 seconds left in the first. Coyotes defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson failed on an attempt to clear the puck from his own zone, sliding it right to Forsberg. The Predators sniper, who had 21 goals and 48 points in 63 games of the shortened regular season, skated in and fired the puck at Darcy Kuemper. The goalie made the initial save but the puck bounced off Hjalmarsson and into the net.

Grabner got the Coyotes fourth goal and eventual game-winner at 16:25 of the second with his own defenseman Jakob Chychrun in the penalty box. He collected a loose puck at the Coyotes blueline and free-skated down the ice, switched to the backhand and lifted the puck over Saros. "I almost toe-picked," he said during the second-period intermission.

The Predators moved the puck better in the third and were rewarded early. Ellis fired a point shot through traffic at the 30-second mark to cut the Coyotes lead to two. On the power play at 8:56, Josi faked Kuemper out of his net and dished the puck over to Forsberg, who had a wide open net. The Nashville crew forced Kuemper to come up with some big saves in the third but he held on for the win. Kuemper faced 43 shots from the Predators, while the Coyotes fired 37 at Saros.

Game 2 is set for Tuesday.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Opting e-cigarettes for smoking cessation often end up being double consumers: Research

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Storm Isaias strengthens slightly as it brushes off Florida, heads up East Coast

Isaias downgraded from a hurricane but still, a powerful tropical storm, gathered a bit of strength as it progessed north-northwestward just east of the central coast of Florida on Sunday, packing strong winds and rain.The center of Isaias ...

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Patna cop Vinay Tiwari forcibly quarantined in Mumbai says Bihar DGP

IPS officer Vinay Tiwari heading a police team from Patna probing case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death has been forcibly quarantined by the municipal authorities in Mumbai, Bihar Director-General of Police DGP Gupteshwar Pandey...

Sushan Singh Rajput death case: Bihar cop Vinay Tiwari quarantined by BMC, says Bihar DGP

IPS officer Vinay Tiwari heading a police team from Patna probing case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death has been forcibly quarantined by the municipal authorities in Mumbai, Bihar Director-General of Police DGP Gupteshwar Pandey...

Algeria says to investigate actions targeting stability

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Sunday ordered an investigation of what the government called planned actions to destabilise the country after a lack of bank liquidity, huge forest fires and power and water supplies cuts.Elected ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020