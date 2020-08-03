Left Menu
On this day in 2018, Nepal recorded their maiden ODI win

On this day two years ago, Nepal recorded their first ODI win in the history of the 50-over format.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 12:43 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 12:43 IST
Nepal skipper Paras Khadka celebrating with teammate after securing their first ODI triumph (Photo/ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

On this day two years ago, Nepal recorded their first ODI win in the history of the 50-over format. Nepal achieved the feat against the Netherlands at VRA Ground in Amstelveen in the final ODI of the two-match series. In a thrilling encounter, Nepal clinched the game by one-run.

Nepal won the toss and elected to bat first, the team posted a total of 216 thanks to Sompal Kami's late knock of 61-run off 46 balls. Skipper Paras Khadka (51) also scored a half-century to guide the team to a respectable total. Chasing 217, Nepal bundled the hosts at 215 in the last-ball thriller. Daniel ter Braak (39) and Wesley Barresi's (71) knock went in vain as they could not take their side over the line.

Khadka bowled the deciding final over, giving away just four runs and picking up a wicket. For Nepal, Sandeep Lamichhane bagged three wickets while Lalit Bhandari scalped two wickets. Kami was awarded Player of the Match for his all-round contribution. He returned with the figure of 41-1 in his 10 overs.

With the win, Nepal levelled the two-match series 1-1. (ANI)

