Zurich, Aug 4 (AP) A soccer player who deliberately coughs close to another player or match official can be issued a red card.

. "If it were clearly accidental, then the referee would not take action nor if the 'cough' took place with a large distance between the players. . "However, where it is close enough to be clearly offensive, then the referee can take action." AP SSC SSC.

PTI | Zurich | Updated: 04-08-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 17:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixbay

A soccer player who deliberately coughs close to another player or match official can be issued a red card. . The International Football Association Board, the game's lawmaker, updated its guidelines while the pandemic perseveres. .

A referee can only red card a player when they are certain the cough is intentional. A yellow card is also optional. . The new rule falls under "using offensive, insulting or abusive language and/or gestures." IFAB said in a statement: "As with all offenses, the referee has to make a judgment about the true nature of the offense. .

