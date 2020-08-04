Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kiren Rijiju urges states to host annual Khelo India Games to strengthen grassroot-level talent identification

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday urged the states to organise State-level Khelo India Games annually with an effort to identify a larger number of grassroot-level talents.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 22:37 IST
Kiren Rijiju urges states to host annual Khelo India Games to strengthen grassroot-level talent identification
Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ Kiren Rijiju Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday urged the states to organise State-level Khelo India Games annually with an effort to identify a larger number of grassroot-level talents. The Sports Minister chaired the first General Council meeting of the Khelo India Scheme today and addressed officials of state sports departments and other central ministries. The meeting was attended by Sports Secretary Ravi Mital, Director General, Sports Authority of India, Sandip Pradhan and other senior officials of the sports ministry.

"The annual competitions being organized at the national level under the Khelo India Scheme, like the Khelo India Youth Games and University Games, have helped to identify sporting talent from all states. However, that is not enough. Every state can organize annual Khelo India Games to identify grassroot-level talent and to give a larger platform to sporting talent from the state. States that already conduct annual sporting competitions can align with the Khelo India Scheme and the Centre will support them in conducting these events," Rijiju said. Speaking about the importance of identifying grassroot-level talent, the Sports Minister said, "To make India a sporting superpower, we need to identify talent as young as 5-10 years old and groom them to be future champions. It takes at least eight years to groom an athlete for the Olympics, and if we identify talent at a later stage, then their chances of making it to the Olympic podium is limited. Therefore, the states must concentrate on identifying young talent and to do that organizing competitions at the state, district, block and panchayat-level is crucial."

Rijiju spoke of the five zonal talent scouting committees that are being planned for east, west, north, south and northeast India and asked for active participation of the states in assisting these committees in identifying grassroot-level talent in 24 sporting disciplines. "Identified talent can then be trained at state government or SAI centres. We need inputs from the state governments in identifying talent," he said.

Rijiju also stressed on the need for states to identify their best sporting infrastructure for the Khelo India State Centre of Excellence (KISCE), on priority. "We have already identified eight states where KISCE will be set up. The Sports Ministry has also received proposals from 13 states, which are being finalized. The KISCE is a great opportunity for states to have a state-of-the-art infrastructure in training senior athletes from all over the country in select sports and excelling in them. The Centre is ready to fund and support the states in this, and therefore, I urge every state to urgently identify the infrastructure that they would like to earmark for KISCE," Rijiju said.

State representatives showed keen interest in working closely with the Sports Ministry on the executing the plans discussed by the Sports Minister, with many of them sharing details of already existing state-level annual competitions and grassroot-level talent identification schemes. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Officials: Laptops for Alabama schools seized by US agency

More than 4,000 new laptop computers bound for an Alabama school district are being held by customs due to human rights concerns, weeks before the school year is set to begin with increased online learning amid the coronavirus pandemic, acc...

Bhoomi pujan at Ayodhya: Stage set for showdown between TMC govt and saffron outfits in Bengal

Politically volatile West Bengal is likely to witness a showdown on Wednesday when VHP and other saffron outfits will perform religious rituals in temples and elsewhere to mark the bhoomi pujan ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya amid complet...

Official: US will extend support for Venezuela's Guaido

The State Departments top official on Venezuela said Tuesday that the Trump administration will continue recognising lawmaker Juan Guaido as the nations interim president even if President Nicolas Maduros government ousts the opposition fro...

Everyone knows how your father became the CM' Kangana Ranaut slams Aditya Thackeray

After Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray broke his silence on his involvement in the Sushant Singh Rajputs death case, by calling it dirty politics, actor Kangana Ranaut slammed the youth politician in a series o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020