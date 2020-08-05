Left Menu
Development News Edition

Leafs D Muzzin hospitalized after hitting head

Toronto defenseman Jake Muzzin was hospitalized Tuesday evening after taking an awkward fall and appearing to hit his head late in the Maple Leafs' 3-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. The team said he was then taken to the hospital. Muzzin, 31, was down for more than 10 minutes in a silent arena in Toronto, with medical personnel tending to him while teammates and opponents stood nearby.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 07:33 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 07:33 IST
Leafs D Muzzin hospitalized after hitting head

Toronto defenseman Jake Muzzin was hospitalized Tuesday evening after taking an awkward fall and appearing to hit his head late in the Maple Leafs' 3-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. According to the Leafs, Muzzin was "alert and able to move all limbs" after being taken off the ice on a stretcher with 1:52 to play in the game. The team said he was then taken to the hospital.

Muzzin, 31, was down for more than 10 minutes in a silent arena in Toronto, with medical personnel tending to him while teammates and opponents stood nearby. He was conscious, talking to the trainers and moving his extremities. Players for both teams banged sticks and cheered in support as he was taken off. The collision happened as Muzzin was skating behind his own net. He was cross-checked in the back by Columbus' Pierre-Luc Dubois, then fell to his knees and slid sideways toward the boards. While hunched over against the boards, Muzzin lurched forward and away from the boards to avoid teammate Mitch Marner -- who was playing the puck in the corner -- and collided with the back of Blue Jackets winger Oliver Bjorkstrand's legs.

Muzzin's head appeared to hit the side of Bjorkstrand's left knee, and he then landed face down on the ice. No penalty was called on the play.

Muzzin played 17:06 before the injury, recording three hits and three blocked shots. In 53 regular-season games, he had six goals and 17 assists in his first full season with the Maple Leafs.

Acquired by Toronto via trade from Los Angeles in January 2019, Muzzin has 62 goals and 190 assists in 579 games across a 10-year career spent with the Kings (2010-19) and Leafs. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Hurricanes complete 3-game sweep of Rangers

Warren Foegele scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, and goalie James Reimer made 38 saves in his series debut as the Carolina Hurricanes swept their best-of-five qualifying sets against the New York Rangers by winning 4-1 in Game 3...

Trump says generals feel Beirut blast was likely an 'attack'

President Donald Trump said US military generals have told him that they seem to feel the massive explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday, killing at least 70 people, was a terrible attack likely caused by a bomb. Trump was asked why he cal...

Stirling, Balbirnie star as Ireland chase 329 against England in third ODI

Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie played knocks of 142 and 113 respectively to help Ireland defeat England by seven wickets in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday local time here at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. W...

WBBL: Sophie Devine to lead Perth Scorchers

White Ferns skipper Sophie Devine would be leading the Perth Scorchers in the upcoming Womens Big Bash League, the club announced on Wednesday. The allrounder joins the Scorchers following an imposing fifth edition of the tournament with th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020