Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stirling stars as Ireland gets 2nd ODI win over England

Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie starred as Ireland claimed only a second win over England in its history after overcoming the world champions in the final over.

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 05-08-2020 09:09 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 09:09 IST
Stirling stars as Ireland gets 2nd ODI win over England

Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie starred as Ireland claimed only a second win over England in its history after overcoming the world champions in the final over. Set a target of 329 — the same score they finished on to beat England at the 2011 World Cup — the Irish laid the foundations with a 214-run stand between Stirling and captain Balbirnie in the final match of the Royal London series on Tuesday.

Stirling was run out for 142 while Balbirnie holed out for 113 with 50 still required from 33 deliveries, but Kevin O'Brien - the hero of Bangalore - fittingly got them over the line from the penultimate ball with seven wickets to spare under lights. After being asked to bat first, England had stuttered to 44-3 but Eoin Morgan's 106 from 84 balls was the cornerstone of 328 all out in 49.5 overs, the captain sharing a 146-run stand with Tom Banton.

England won the series 2-1 but Balbirnie took pride in the fact that his team can now boast victories over both white-ball world champions, having toppled the West Indies in Twenty20 in January. “We've beaten the T20 world champions in their own backyards and we've beaten the ODI champions,” Balbirnie said. “It's a huge win for us and this group. For the young guys to be involved in this series but to also be involved in a win like that is special and one we'll remember forever.

“I don't know if it's sunk in. Hopefully we've given the kids and the young generation a bit of a boost and something to strive towards.” AP BS BS.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Global coronavirus deaths exceed 700,000, one person dies every 15 seconds on average

The global death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 700,000 on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, with the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico leading the rise in fatalities.Nearly 5,900 people are dying every 24 hours from COVID-19 on ...

UN SG Guterres expresses deepest condolences to victims of "horrific" Beirut explosions

The United Nations said it is actively assisting in the response to the horrific explosions that ripped through the port area of Beirut, as Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims ...

China stocks rise as economic rebound hopes stay intact

China stocks rose marginally on Wednesday as investor confidence in the countrys economic upswing stayed intact, though a drop in financials tamed the broader markets strength. At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.4 at...

US Representative Clay ousted in Democratic primary by progressive Cori Bush -New York Times

Long-time U.S. Representative William Lacy Clay was ousted on Tuesday by progressive challenger Cori Bush in the Missouri Democratic primary, the New York Times said.Bush was endorsed by the Justice Democrats, the same left-wing group that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020