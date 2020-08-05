Mumbai rains: Hockey player Yuvraj Walmiki's house gets water-logged

Out-of-favour India hockey striker Yuvraj Walmiki on Wednesday faced a peculiar problem as he tried to drain out water which flowed into his house in the wake of the heavy rains in Mumbai. Yuvraj posted a video on his twitter handle, where he was seen trying to drain out ankle-level water from the drawing room of his flat.

In the 28-second video, Yuvraj sought help from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation as well as Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray. A red alert has been issued for 'extremely heavy' rainfall for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as heavy showers continued for over 24 hours, crippling the city's lifelines. The IMD has forecast spells of more heavy to very heavy rainfall for Wednesday and Thursday.

Yuvraj, 30, was part of the Indian team that played in the 2014 Word Cup at The Hague in the Netherlands. His brother Davinder Walmiki also represented India as a defender.