Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai rains: Hockey player Yuvraj Walmiki's house gets water-logged

Out-of-favour India hockey striker Yuvraj Walmiki on Wednesday faced a peculiar problem as he tried to drain out water which flowed into his house in the wake of the heavy rains in Mumbai.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 21:15 IST
Mumbai rains: Hockey player Yuvraj Walmiki's house gets water-logged

Out-of-favour India hockey striker Yuvraj Walmiki on Wednesday faced a peculiar problem as he tried to drain out water which flowed into his house in the wake of the heavy rains in Mumbai. Yuvraj posted a video on his twitter handle, where he was seen trying to drain out ankle-level water from the drawing room of his flat.

In the 28-second video, Yuvraj sought help from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation as well as Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray. A red alert has been issued for 'extremely heavy' rainfall for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as heavy showers continued for over 24 hours, crippling the city's lifelines. The IMD has forecast spells of more heavy to very heavy rainfall for Wednesday and Thursday.

Yuvraj, 30, was part of the Indian team that played in the 2014 Word Cup at The Hague in the Netherlands. His brother Davinder Walmiki also represented India as a defender.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi: 2 unidentified men uproot ATM, flee with it

Two unidentified men allegedly uprooted an ATM containing Rs 18 lakh cash and fled with it in outer Delhis Narela, police said on Wednesday. The incident was reported on Tuesday at 130 am, they said.According to the police, the two unidenti...

Passengers arriving in Goa to undergo 14-day quarantine: AAI

Passengers arriving in Goa will have to undergo 14-day home quarantine. They can also opt for paid institutional quarantine for the same period, the Airport Authority of India AAI said on Wednesday. The AAI on Wednesday issued fresh guideli...

PM Modi offered silver kalash at bhoomi pujan of Ram temple, wore `kusha ki pavitri' in place of gold ring

By Pragya Kaushika Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered a silver kalash wrapped with kalawa during bhoomi pujan for Ram temple in Ayodhya.He also offered a lotus with nine gems during the Kurm Shila worship done during the bhoo...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

The World Health Organization WHO pleaded on Wednesday for young people, tired of lockdowns and eager to enjoy the northern hemisphere summer, to curb partying to help prevent new outbreaks. Meanwhile, the global death toll surpassed 700,00...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020