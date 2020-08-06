Left Menu
Clippers PG Beverley to miss game vs. Mavericks

Los Angeles Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley will miss Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks due to a strained left calf. Beverley, 32, is averaging 7.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 51 games (50 starts) this season.

Los Angeles Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley will miss Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks due to a strained left calf. The Clippers listed Beverley as "Out" on their injury report.

Beverley was injured during the opening quarter of Tuesday's 117-115 loss to the Phoenix Suns. He had four points and two rebounds in eight minutes before exiting. Beverley, 32, is averaging 7.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 51 games (50 starts) this season. He is best known for his tenacious defensive approach.

Los Angeles also indicated that it will be without forward Montrezl Harrell for the fourth straight game. Harrell is mourning the loss of his grandmother. --Field Level Media

