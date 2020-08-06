Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Russia moves closer to sacking anti-doping chief over alleged financial violations

The board of Russia's anti-doping agency (RUSADA) called on the country's sports authorities on Wednesday to consider firing its director over allegations he presided over serious financial irregularities. Yuri Ganus, who was named director of RUSADA in August 2017, denied the allegations made by Russia's Olympic Committee last month and has portrayed them as a political attack on his agency and its efforts to clear up Russia's sporting image. Da Costa stretches his lead as Formula E resumes

Antonio Felix da Costa stretched his Formula E lead on Wednesday as the all-electric series resumed its COVID-19-hit season behind closed doors at Berlin's Tempelhof airport after 158 days without racing. The Portuguese started the first of a final six races in the space of nine days in the German capital from pole position with DS Techeetah team mate Jean-Eric Vergne, the defending champion, alongside. A PGA Championship like no other comes to San Francisco

In one of the most anticipated sporting events since the COVID-19 pandemic sent sports into a deep freeze in March, the PGA Championship comes to San Francisco this week with several top players out to make history. Originally scheduled for May, the tournament was pushed back to August, when San Francisco's thick fog often blankets the city. U.S. Open will still be a proper Grand Slam despite pullouts, says Nadal

Rafa Nadal believes this year's U.S. Open champion will still feel like a Grand Slam winner despite the tournament losing some glamour due to the withdrawal of top players amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Spaniard said on Wednesday. The hardcourt Grand Slam, which starts on Aug. 31, lost its men's defending champion in singles with Nadal deciding against travelling to New York. Maple Leafs' Muzzin out of hospital after scary fall

Toronto defenseman Jake Muzzin was discharged from the hospital overnight but will miss the rest of the series against the Columbus Blue Jackets after a scary on-ice collision, the Maple Leafs announced Wednesday. The team did not provide specifics about the 31-year-old's injuries. Russia's Alexandrova knocked out by Ferro at Palermo Open

Russian eighth seed Ekaterina Alexandrova was upset 7-5 6-2 by Frenchwoman Fiona Ferro in the second round of the Palermo Ladies Open on Wednesday. Ferro's win was only the second of her career against a player in the top 30 as she earned 12 break points in the contest and converted five to reach the quarter-finals. Red Bulls acquire English MF Yearwood

The New York Red Bulls acquired English midfielder Dru Yearwood on a transfer from Brentford F.C. The 20-year-old will be a Young Designated Player and will occupy an international roster slot. The transfer will be complete when the Secondary Transfer Window opens Aug. 12. Jakobsen in coma after collision during Tour of Poland

Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen has been put in a medically-induced coma after crashing at the finish line on stage one of the Tour of Poland following a collision with compatriot Dylan Groenewegen, the country's state controlled news agency PAP reported on Wednesday. Jakobsen, who rides for the Deceuninck-Quick Step team, was jostling for position with Groenewegen in the final metres, but the pair came together and Jakobsen crashed into the barriers and collided with a race official. NFL: Lions remove Stafford from COVID-19 list after 'false positive'

The Detroit Lions removed quarterback Matthew Stafford from the COVID-19 reserve list and placed him on the active roster on Tuesday after confirming his test result was a false positive. The 32-year-old had been placed on the list last week, implying he had either tested positive for COVID-19 or been in close contact with someone who had contracted the virus. Loeffler claims 'cancel culture' as WNBA players support Democratic candidate

A U.S. senator who co-owns the Atlanta Dream WNBA team ratcheted up her criticism of the women's basketball league on Wednesday after players wore shirts supporting one of her opponents in November's special election. Kelly Loeffler, a Republican from Georgia, has been at odds with the league for weeks over its support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Players and coaches brought racial justice to the fore after the delayed season tipped off last month in a quarantined setting in Bradenton, Florida, without fans.