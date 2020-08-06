Draft lottery, including No. 1 pick, resumes Monday

The No. 1 overall pick will be awarded when the 2020 NHL Draft Lottery resumes Monday at 6 p.m. ET. The league said Thursday that Phase 2 of the lottery will take place at NHL Network studios in Secaucus, N.J.

The eight teams that do not advance from the current 2020 Stanley Cup qualifiers each will have a 12.5 percent chance to claim the top pick. The seven teams whose ping-pong balls are not drawn for the No. 1 pick on Monday will be placed in the ninth through 15th draft positions, based on the inverse order of their points percentages at the time the regular season was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The second through eighth selections were determined in the first phase of the lottery on June 26. 1. TBD

2. Los Angeles Kings 3. Ottawa Senators (from San Jose Sharks)

4. Detroit Red Wings 5. Ottawa Senators

6. Anaheim Ducks 7. New Jersey Devils

8. Buffalo Sabres 9. TBD

10. TBD 11. TBD

12. TBD 13. TBD

14. TBD 15. TBD

The remaining 16 selections for the first round of the draft will be determined by the results of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. --Field Level Media