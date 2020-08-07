Left Menu
Rugby-Wallabies boss Rennie confirms interest in Du Plessis as scrum coach

Australia coach Dave Rennie has confirmed he wants Petrus du Plessis, one of his former players at the Glasgow Warriors, to join his staff along with ACT Brumbies boss Dan McKellar. The Warriors said earlier this week that prop Du Plessis, a playing assistant coach under Rennie, left the Scottish club last month.

07-08-2020
Australia coach Dave Rennie has confirmed he wants Petrus du Plessis, one of his former players at the Glasgow Warriors, to join his staff along with ACT Brumbies boss Dan McKellar.

The Warriors said earlier this week that prop Du Plessis, a playing assistant coach under Rennie, left the Scottish club last month. Rennie said he wanted the former Saracens tighthead as a specialist scrum coach, though he was unsure how soon the 39-year-old could get to Australia amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"He's excellent," Rennie told reporters on the Gold Coast on Friday. "Outstanding, qualified physio, been involved in strategy and so on.

"He's really innovative and he's such a good man. "Just really passionate about scrums."

Du Plessis would be the second former Glasgow assistant to reunite with Rennie, with Matt Taylor having joined the Wallabies as defence coach. Brumbies coach McKellar has also been in the frame to join Rennie's staff as a forwards coach, though he remains contracted to the Canberra-based Super Rugby team through to 2021.

Rennie said McKellar might juggle both roles next year. "We're working through that process but I think everyone is aware of my feelings around Dan, an excellent coach, top man, would be a great addition to our group," he added.

Rennie has already recruited attack coach Scott Wisemantel and analyst Warrick Harrington, who both worked with Eddie Jones's England, along with strength and conditioning coach John Pryor. "We'll have a very good coaching group," said Rennie.

"It's important you've got good people around ... It's going to take us a little bit of time to get to where we want to get to but we've got good people." COVID-19 has disrupted the international schedule but World Rugby has proposed a November-December window for the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship which includes Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina.

(Editing by Peter Rutherford)

