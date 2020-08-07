Left Menu
Racing Point hit with 15-point deduction over brake ducts

The stewards ruled that Mercedes was the “principal designer” of the parts, and that Racing Point made only minor changes to computer design data it received from Mercedes. Rival team Renault filed protests about the legality of the brake ducts, which were added to the “listed parts” under F1 rules for 2020.

07-08-2020
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Racing Point was deducted 15 points in the Formula One constructors' championship and fined 400,000 euros ($470,000) Friday for using brake ducts based on those from last year's Mercedes cars. The stewards ruled that Mercedes was the "principal designer" of the parts, and that Racing Point made only minor changes to computer design data it received from Mercedes.

Rival team Renault filed protests about the legality of the brake ducts, which were added to the "listed parts" under F1 rules for 2020. That means teams must design their own. Racing Point argued it was merely using information about the Mercedes parts to inform its own design. Brake ducts have become increasingly elaborate in recent years as teams try to squeeze out every aerodynamic advantage they can find from the cars.

Racing Point uses customer engines from Mercedes and has admitted basing its 2020 car design on photographs of last year's Mercedes car. The similarities led to the Racing Point being nicknamed the "pink Mercedes" when it was first seen in testing ahead of the season. Racing Point can appeal the ruling. The points deduction drops the team from fifth to sixth in the standings, below Renault. The ruling doesn't affect the points totals for Racing Point's drivers.

