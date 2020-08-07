Left Menu
Cricket-Pope posts 62 but England labour in first test against Pakistan

Ollie Pope scored a second successive half-century but could not push on as England moved to 159 for five at lunch on day three of the first test against Pakistan at Old Trafford on Friday.

Ollie Pope scored a second successive half-century but could not push on as England moved to 159 for five at lunch on day three of the first test against Pakistan at Old Trafford on Friday. The home side still trail Pakistan's first innings total by 167 runs with the visitors into the bowlers as Chris Woakes (15 not out) looks to stabilise the innings with a battling Jos Buttler (38 not out from 106 balls).

Pope (62) had looked relatively assured as he moved to his fifth test half-century. However, the threat from Pakistan's seamers is ever-present and 17-year-old Naseem Shah got a delivery to rise sharply off a length, catching the bat and providing a catch for Shadab Khan in the gully. Buttler rode his luck early in the session but found some scoring shots in the half-hour before lunch, picking up his own tempo and that of the innings.

England resumed the third day on 92 for four having recovered from 12 for three late on the second day. The decision to select an extra seamer with all-rounder Ben Stokes unlikely to bowl in the test due to a quad injury has seen Woakes coming in at number seven, providing a long tail for the home side.

Pakistan posted 326 in their first innings after a rain-hit first day of the test, with opener Shan Masood contributing 156, his third century in as many test innings.

