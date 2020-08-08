Left Menu
Soccer-Wolves reach settlement agreement with UEFA after FFP breach

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be allowed to register only 23 players instead of 25 if they qualify for the Champions League next season after breaching UEFA's Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, European soccer's governing body has said.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2020 08:36 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 08:36 IST
Wolverhampton Wanderers will be allowed to register only 23 players instead of 25 if they qualify for the Champions League next season after breaching UEFA's Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, European soccer's governing body has said. In a statement released to British media, UEFA said Premier League side Wolves had reached a settlement agreement with it under which the club will pay 200,000 euros ($235,720.00) in fines which could rise up to 600,000 euros.

FFP regulations aim to stop clubs running big losses through spending on players. "The settlement agreement covers the sporting seasons 2020-21 and 2021-22," UEFA said in the statement.

"Wolverhampton Wanderers undertakes to report a maximum break-even deficit of 30 million euros in the financial year ending in 2020 and to finally reach, in the 2021-22 season, an aggregate break-even result for the financial years ending in 2019, 2020 and 2021 within the acceptable deviation. "Wolverhampton Wanderers FC accepts that, for the season 2020-21, it may only include a maximum of 23 players in its List A for the participation in UEFA competitions, instead of the maximum of 25 players."

UEFA said the squad restrictions would apply for the 2021-22 campaign unless the club fulfils all financial measures. Wolves, who take on Sevilla in the quarter-finals of the Europa League, can qualify for the Champions League next season if they win Europe's second-tier club competition.

($1 = 0.8485 euros)

