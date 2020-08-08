Rohit's customised shoes part of Adidas' Superstar of Change campaign
Updated: 08-08-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 17:30 IST
India's limited overs cricket teams vice-captain Rohit Sharma will be a part of sportswear giant Adidas' #SuperstarsofChange campaign with his concept of creative artwork of the world under the sea designed on a new brand of sneakers. The campaign celebrates 50 years of Adidas' 'Superstar' shoe and globally features football superstar Paul Pogba, rugby icon Jonah Hill.
Adidas India worked on Rohit's concept of change, which is "plastic free ocean with thriving marine life and coral reef". Artist Chaitanya Dixit brought Rohit's vision to life as the Indian vice-captain unveiled the new Adidas designs customized for him and his family on his official twitter handle.
