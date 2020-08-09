Left Menu
Development News Edition

Giants place RHP Samardzija on IL

The San Francisco Giants placed right-hander Jeff Samardzija on the 10-day injured list on Saturday due to a shoulder impingement. Overall, Samardzija is 80-106 with a 4.14 ERA in 363 appearances (240 starts) in 13 seasons with the Chicago Cubs (2008-14), Oakland Athletics (2014), Chicago White Sox (2015) and Giants. --Field Level Media

Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2020 04:33 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 04:33 IST
Giants place RHP Samardzija on IL

The San Francisco Giants placed right-hander Jeff Samardzija on the 10-day injured list on Saturday due to a shoulder impingement. Samardzija had trouble getting his throwing arm loose during Friday's 7-2 loss against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He gave up six runs (five earned) and seven hits -- including three homers -- over four-plus innings.

Samardzija was slated to undergo an MRI exam on Saturday. "Shark shared that he just had trouble getting loose and he wasn't able to rip his pitches the way he wanted to," Giants manager Gabe Kapler told reporters prior to Saturday's game versus the Dodgers. "That certainly makes an impact on a pitcher's ability to perform."

Samardzija, 35, has struggled all season and has served up six homers in just 13 2/3 innings. He is 0-2 with a 9.88 ERA in three starts and has fanned just five hitters. San Francisco recalled left-hander Andrew Suarez to fill the roster spot. The 27-year-old Suarez is 7-15 with a 4.71 ERA in 50 appearances (31 starts) over the past two seasons for the Giants.

Samardzija is in the final season of a five-year, $90 million deal with the Giants. He was 11-12 with a 3.52 ERA in 32 starts last season. Overall, Samardzija is 80-106 with a 4.14 ERA in 363 appearances (240 starts) in 13 seasons with the Chicago Cubs (2008-14), Oakland Athletics (2014), Chicago White Sox (2015) and Giants.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Entertainment News Roundup: R&B star Lizzo to produce TV programming for Amazon's streaming service; AMC expects to reopen all international theaters in three weeks and more

Kerala plane crash: Family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar mourns his death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Nitish Kumar undertakes aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday undertook an aerial survey of different embankments and flood-affected areas in many districts of Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Munger, Purnia and Kosi divisions and directed the concerned authorities t...

Trump signs coronavirus relief orders after talks with Congress break down

President Donald Trump signed executive orders on Saturday partly restoring enhanced unemployment payments to the tens of millions of Americans who lost jobs in the coronavirus pandemic, as the United States marked a grim milestone of 5 mil...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Polish police detain 48 people after LGBT protestPolice said they detained 48 people after protesters tried to stop them arresting an LGBT activist accused of hanging rainbow flags over s...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL roundup No. 12 seeds Montreal, Chicago advanceArtturi Lehkonen broke a scoreless tie with 411 left in regulation and Carey Price stopped all 22 shots he faced Friday as the Montreal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020