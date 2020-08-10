Left Menu
Development News Edition

Atlético says 2 group members test positive for coronavirus

Two members of Atlético Madrid's group set to travel to Portugal for the Champions League quarterfinals tested positive for the coronavirus — the first pandemic-related setback among clubs participating in the final stage of Europe's top club competition.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 10-08-2020 09:28 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 09:28 IST
Atlético says 2 group members test positive for coronavirus

Two members of Atlético Madrid's group set to travel to Portugal for the Champions League quarterfinals tested positive for the coronavirus — the first pandemic-related setback among clubs participating in the final stage of Europe's top club competition. The last eight is scheduled to begin in Lisbon on Wednesday amid tight health safety protocols to prevent a coronavirus outbreak from derailing the competition's finale. The semifinals and Aug. 23 final will also be played in Lisbon.

Other clubs involved in the quarterfinals have not reported any positive tests among its players recently. The Spanish club did not name those who tested positive and did not say if a player was involved. It said both people who were infected had been isolated at their homes.

Atlético, which was expected to travel to Lisbon on Monday, said it immediately informed health authorities in Spain and Portugal about the positive results, as well as UEFA and other soccer bodies in both countries. It said in a statement that the entire group that was set to travel will be tested again, and that the team's schedule is being altered to allow the new tests.

Atlético is set to face Leipzig on Thursday in the last eight. The quarterfinals start on Wednesday with Atalanta facing Paris Saint-Germain. The other one-game series will involve Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich on Friday and Manchester City vs. Lyon on Saturday.

The matches will take place at two stadiums in Lisbon. Earlier this week Atlético had to cancel a friendly of its women's team after a positive test within the group.

Atlético said that, after the Spanish league season had ended, the club asked for all Spanish teams still involved in European competitions to keep voluntarily following the league's health safety protocols. It said UEFA only required one negative test from each member of the group within 72 hours of the trip to Lisbon, but the team had been testing its members weekly and was still working with the health safety inspector assigned by the Spanish league. Atlético said a total of 93 people had been tested the day before the squad returned to training on July 26, and the first team and those in close contact with it were tested again last Sunday, with all results coming back negative.

Atlético is seeking its first title in Europe's most lucrative club competition. It lost the 2014 and 2016 Champions League finals to city rival Real Madrid. It was also runner-up in 1974, losing to Bayern Munich. Diego Simeone's team was eliminated by Juventus in the round of 16 last season..

TRENDING

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: PGA Championship shows golf in a 'good place'; Blue Jackets eliminate host Leafs to advance and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.PGA Championship shows golf in a good placeThe performance of some of the PGA Tours brightest young talents at the PGA Championship shows the future of golf is in good hands, as seasoned ...

Egypt mulls law to protect women's identities as MeToo movement escalates

By Menna A. Farouk CAIRO, Aug 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Egyptian lawmakers are pushing for a new law to protect the identity of women coming forward to report sexual abuse and assault as the nations MeToo movement picks up speed.An Eg...

Researchers find clue to improve artificial vision for patients with retinitis pigmentosa

Important findings that could potentially improve the performance of retinal prostheses creating an artificial vision for blind individuals have been reported by a team of Korean researchers. The Korea Institute of Science and Technology KI...

Wellness Programs by Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems to Integrate the Signature Happiness Course and Meditation and Breathing Practices by The Art of Living

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India The signature course effectually fosters emotional health Aims to enhance health and emotional wellness through restorative techniques Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems, a company t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020