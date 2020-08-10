Left Menu
Testing for UEFA leader will allow trophy presentations

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin will undergo testing for the coronavirus that will allow him to present the Champions League trophy to the winners. The Women's Champions League final is on Aug. 30 in Bilbao, Spain. "The organization's leaders will be tested before leaving for the first match and at regular intervals in between, as required by the local authorities concerned," UEFA said.

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin will undergo testing for the coronavirus that will allow him to present the Champions League trophy to the winners. Ceferin and general secretary Theodore Theodoridis will be tested two days before the finals of Europe's three club competitions this month so they can hand over the medals and trophies, UEFA said Monday.

Some competitions during the pandemic have seen players have to collect their own medals, including at the FA Cup final in England. In men's soccer, the Champions League final is in Lisbon, Portugal on Aug. 23 — two days after the Europa League concludes in Cologne, Germany. The Women's Champions League final is on Aug. 30 in Bilbao, Spain.

"The organization's leaders will be tested before leaving for the first match and at regular intervals in between, as required by the local authorities concerned," UEFA said.

