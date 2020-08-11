Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jack Harrison joins Leeds United on season-long loan deal from Manchester City

Manchester City's Jack Harrison has extended his loan agreement with Leeds United for another season.

ANI | Leeds | Updated: 11-08-2020 09:16 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 09:16 IST
Jack Harrison joins Leeds United on season-long loan deal from Manchester City
Leeds United . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City's Jack Harrison has extended his loan agreement with Leeds United for another season. "Leeds United can today announce Jack Harrison has rejoined the club on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City, with a view to a permanent move," Leeds United said in a statement.

Harrison joins the club for a third straight season, having played every game as Leeds won promotion to the top-flight during the last campaign. The 23-year-old expressed elation over the move and said it was his dream to play in the Premier League.

"It's a great opportunity to come back to a great club where I have been settled for the past two years. Playing in the Premier League has always been a dream of mine and to be doing that with Leeds in an amazing opportunity," the club's official website quoted Harrison as saying. "Everyone at City would like to wish Jack the best ahead of the 2020-21 season," Manchester City said in a statement. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Rahat Indori admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

Renowned poet Rahat Indori on Tuesday confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The 70-year-old lyricist shared the information on Twitter today and explained that he got tested for the virus after facing some initial symptoms. He...

Deepak Nitrite reports a resilient performance amidst CoVID-19 uncertainties

- Q1 FY2021 Deepak Nitrite reports a resilient performance amidst CoVID-19 uncertainties The Company plans to double IPA Capacity from 30,000 TPA to 60,000 TPA Consolidated Revenues at Rs. 681 crore, Consolidated EBITDA at Rs. 188...

Karnataka industrialist celebrates house warming with wife's silicon wax statue

Industrialist Shrinivas Gupta, celebrated house warming function in Koppal with his wife Madhavis silicon wax statue, who died in a car accident in July 2017. It is a great feeling to have my wife again at my home, as this was her dream hom...

Entertainment News Roundup: Spanish actor Banderas says has COVID-19, feels 'relatively well'

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Spanish actor Banderas says has COVID-19, feels relatively wellSpanish actor Antonio Banderas, star of The Mask of Zorro and dozens of other films, announced on Monday, his 60th bi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020