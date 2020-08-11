Left Menu
Development News Edition

England women's domestic 50-over competition to be called 'Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy'

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday announced that the upcoming women's domestic 50-over competition will be named the 'Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy' in honour of England's pioneering World Cup-winning captain.

ANI | London | Updated: 11-08-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 16:21 IST
England women's domestic 50-over competition to be called 'Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy'
ECB logo . Image Credit: ANI

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday announced that the upcoming women's domestic 50-over competition will be named the 'Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy' in honor of England's pioneering World Cup-winning captain. The special-edition competition has been created for this summer only to ensure women's domestic cricket is played despite the challenges of COVID-19.

The competition will begin on the August Bank Holiday weekend and it will feature eight teams from the new elite domestic structure playing in two regionalized groups of four. Each team will be playing six group-stage matches with the top team in each group to progress to a final to be staged on Saturday, 26 September.

The final will be hosted by the finalist with the most points at the end of the group stage. "I'm delighted that, despite the obvious challenges of COVID-19, we have been able to continue to build the new women's elite domestic structure to the point that we'll see the eight regions playing 50-over cricket this summer. Off the back of appointing the eight Regional Directors of Women's Cricket and awarding Regional Retainers, we have worked closely with colleagues across the men's domestic game to ensure we are able to stage domestic women's cricket safely and at high-quality venues," ECB's Managing Director of Women's Cricket, Clare Connor, said in an official statement.

Baroness Rachael Heyhoe Flint OBE was a trailblazer for women's sport as she led England to the first-ever Cricket World Cup title in 1973 while off the field her tireless determination for equality laid the foundations for the opportunities presented to modern-day players. Heyhoe Flint played 22 Tests and 23 ODIs during a 19-year England career and she is also a member of the ICC Hall of Fame.

The Women's Cricketer of the Year award was created and named after Heyhoe Flint in 2017 as a tribute to her following her death, aged 77, that year.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Record-breaking Lukaku propelling Inter's European dream

A record-breaking Romelu Lukaku is leading Inter Milans chase for its first trophy in nine years. Eyebrows were raised last year when Inter shelled out a club record of around 65 million euros 73 million plus 13 million euros 15 million in ...

FC Goa sign Spanish defender Ivan Gonzalez

Indian Super League franchise FC Goa on Tuesday completed the signing of Spaniard Ivan Gonzalez on a permanent deal after the defender ended his contract with Cultural Leonesa. Gonzalez, who has signed an initial two-year contract, became t...

All those who came in contact with infected person should be traced and tested within 72 hours: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday noted that 10 states account for 80 per cent of active COVID-19 cases, and asserted if the virus is defeated in these states, then the country will also emerge victorious in its fight against the pand...

Sanjay Dutt announces break from work for medical treatment, asks fans to not speculate

Actor Sanjay Dutt on Tuesday revealed he would be taking a short break from professional commitments to focus on medical treatment and requested well-wishers to not speculate about his health. The 61-year-old actor, who was admitted to Li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020