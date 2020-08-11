Left Menu
Development News Edition

Record-breaking Lukaku propelling Inter's European dream

Inter scored 81 league goals — well above the paltry 57 it managed in the previous campaign. Lukaku scored again on Monday and set up another to help Inter beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 to reach the Europa League semifinals.

PTI | Milan | Updated: 11-08-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 17:09 IST
Record-breaking Lukaku propelling Inter's European dream

A record-breaking Romelu Lukaku is leading Inter Milan's chase for its first trophy in nine years. Eyebrows were raised last year when Inter shelled out a club record of around 65 million euros ($73 million) plus 13 million euros ($15 million) in bonuses for Lukaku, who had had a disappointing final season at Manchester United.

However, Lukaku swiftly developed a scintillating partnership with Lautaro Martínez and their goals helped Inter sustain a title challenge before eventually finishing second in Serie A, a point behind Juventus. Inter scored 81 league goals — well above the paltry 57 it managed in the previous campaign.

Lukaku scored again on Monday and set up another to help Inter beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 to reach the Europa League semifinals. “Romelu has never played so well, not even in the past,” Inter coach Antonio Conte said.

The Belgian forward became the first player to find the net in nine consecutive Europa League games, surpassing the eight set by Alan Shearer for Newcastle in 2005. Lukaku's 31st goal of the season took him past the 30-mark for the first time in his career.

“I've always wanted to win, ever since I was little,” Lukaku said. “I've always said that I will give my all for this team. “We're a great team; my teammates help me a lot, otherwise I couldn't do these things and achieve these numbers ... my teammates look for me. We're doing well together, all of us.” Inter reached its first European semifinal since 2010 when it went on to win the Champions League as well as Serie A and the Italian Cup to complete a historic treble.

It retained the Italian Cup the following year but has not managed to lift silverware since. The Nerazzurri play Shakhtar Donetsk or Basel in the semifinals on Monday.

After an intense period of playing matches approximately every three days after soccer restarted following the pandemic-enforced shutdown, Conte has almost a week to prepare his players. He will want to make sure they understand that profligacy can prove costly at this level.

Inter has often failed to kill off games in which it has dominated, and that was again the case on Monday when it had opportunities to extend its advantage. That allowed Leverkusen to stay in the quarterfinal despite having only two shots on target.

“We could have gone through in a more relaxed manner because, despite the fact that we never really had to dig in, the result was close,” Conte said. “It's difficult to be annoyed. I can only compliment the lads on their performance. As is the case after every game, we'll analyse every situation and see where we can improve.”

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Scientists ask: Without trial data, how can we trust Russia's COVID vaccine?

An announcement by Russia on Tuesday that it will approve a COVID-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing prompted alarm among global health experts, who said that with no full trial data, the vaccine is hard to trust. Intent...

Pak claims 'concrete' measures lead to 'success' against coronavirus pandemic

Pakistan on Tuesday claimed success against the coronavirus pandemic, saying the virus outbreak was controlled in the country due to concrete measures taken by the government through its trace, test and quarantine TTQ strategy and smart loc...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 futures hit record high as stimulus bets climb

SP 500 futures hit an all-time high on Tuesday, bringing the benchmark index to the verge of levels last seen before the coronavirus crisis hit in February, causing one of Wall Streets most dramatic crashes in history. The benchmark index w...

Bank of Baroda shares decline 3 pc on weak Q1 earnings

Shares of Bank of Baroda on Tuesday declined 3 per cent after the company reported a net loss of Rs 864 crore on a standalone basis in the quarter ended June. The companys stock went lower by 2.99 per cent to close at Rs 47.10 on the BSE. D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020