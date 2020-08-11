Left Menu
Development News Edition

Emirates Cricket Board receives official clearance from BCCI to host IPL 2020

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday confirmed that it has obtained official clearance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to host the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 17:59 IST
Emirates Cricket Board receives official clearance from BCCI to host IPL 2020
IPL logo . Image Credit: ANI

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday confirmed that it has obtained official clearance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to host the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 13th edition of the IPL will be played in the UAE from September 19-November 10 and the tournament will run for 53 days.

"We feel extremely privileged to host what could be considered the pinnacle event of our favourite sport. The magnitude of being in a position to bring the IPL to the vast cricket-loving global community, during current events which have greatly impacted our daily lives, is one we take with extreme importance," Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board said in an official statement. "This is undoubtedly the highest-profile cricketing-event to be held in the UAE and our team will continue to support all facets (of the tournament) and work toward delivering a successful event for the enjoyment of all sports-fans; here in the UAE, in India and across the world," he added.

The tournament will be played across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai. "The UAE is well-versed in delivering successful events - sporting and lifestyle - and we remain in very close contact with the BCCI, IPL committees, the UAE Government and Ministries, our Health Authority, as well as many other entities, who are all experts in their respective fields and it is our collective intent that the tournament is played in a safe, enjoyable environment. We extend our sincere thanks to everyone who has worked tirelessly to bring the 'IPL 2020' to the UAE," added Al Nahayan.

On Monday, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel had confirmed that the board has got government approval to go ahead with the IPL in the UAE. Both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual.

"IPL 2020 will be played from September 19 and the final will be played on November 10, 2020. The 53-day tournament will witness 10-afternoon matches starting at 15:30 IST while the evening matches will start at 19:30 IST," the BCCI release had stated. Last week, BCCI and Vivo had also suspended the title sponsorship rights for this year's IPL.

There has been a huge outcry for boycotting Chinese products after 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in June. For the first time, the finals of the IPL will be played on a weekday (Tuesday). (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Scientists ask: Without trial data, how can we trust Russia's COVID vaccine?

An announcement by Russia on Tuesday that it will approve a COVID-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing prompted alarm among global health experts, who said that with no full trial data, the vaccine is hard to trust. Intent...

Pak claims 'concrete' measures lead to 'success' against coronavirus pandemic

Pakistan on Tuesday claimed success against the coronavirus pandemic, saying the virus outbreak was controlled in the country due to concrete measures taken by the government through its trace, test and quarantine TTQ strategy and smart loc...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 futures hit record high as stimulus bets climb

SP 500 futures hit an all-time high on Tuesday, bringing the benchmark index to the verge of levels last seen before the coronavirus crisis hit in February, causing one of Wall Streets most dramatic crashes in history. The benchmark index w...

Bank of Baroda shares decline 3 pc on weak Q1 earnings

Shares of Bank of Baroda on Tuesday declined 3 per cent after the company reported a net loss of Rs 864 crore on a standalone basis in the quarter ended June. The companys stock went lower by 2.99 per cent to close at Rs 47.10 on the BSE. D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020