Richards to face Stripling in latest Padres-Dodgers tussle

Richards is 1-1 lifetime against the Dodgers in seven appearances (five starts) and has a solid 2.55 ERA. The Dodgers will counter with right-hander Ross Stripling (3-0, 4.00), who squared off against Richards last week at San Diego. Stripling gave up four runs in that game on six hits over 5 2/3 innings, with two walks and seven strikeouts.

Updated: 11-08-2020 19:28 IST
It might be a shorter season, but the Los Angeles Dodgers continue to see they will have a long duel ahead with the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers will play host to the Padres for the second game of a four-game series on Tuesday night following a 2-1 defeat Monday to their rival from just down the freeway to the south.

The Dodgers won two of three at San Diego last week, but nothing was simple about it. They appeared to be on the way to an easy victory in the series finale before the Padres rallied to within a run. Los Angeles left fielder Chris Taylor saved the day in that 7-6 victory by throwing out Trent Grisham at the plate for the final out. Major League Baseball honored the throw Monday with its play of the week.

After throwing three different pitchers at the Dodgers over the first four innings by design in Monday's series opener, and six total, the Padres are expecting a little more length out of their starter as the series progresses. San Diego right-hander Garrett Richards (0-1, 4.60 ERA) is scheduled to make his fourth start of the season.

Richards has gone at least five innings in each of his starts, including a five-inning effort against the Dodgers on Wednesday. Richards gave up four runs on five hits with one walk and four strikeouts. The Dodgers' Joc Pederson touched him for one of his two home runs that day. Richards is 1-1 lifetime against the Dodgers in seven appearances (five starts) and has a solid 2.55 ERA.

The Dodgers will counter with right-hander Ross Stripling (3-0, 4.00), who squared off against Richards last week at San Diego. Stripling gave up four runs in that game on six hits over 5 2/3 innings, with two walks and seven strikeouts. Stripling is 5-5 lifetime against the Padres with a 3.88 ERA over 51 innings. He has 64 strikeouts in 16 games (eight starts) against San Diego over 51 innings.

As good as Richards and Stripling can be, they will be hard pressed to keep these offenses contained for a second consecutive night. Both clubs are among the top four in the National League in runs scored. The Padres held Mookie Betts to one hit in four at-bats with a strikeout, while the Dodgers held Fernando Tatis Jr. to the same numbers. Tatis entered the game with six home runs and nine RBIs already this month and was just named player of the week.

"It's a great feeling," Tatis told reporters about the honor. "Especially after all that work we put in together in the last month, and here we are. I'm just happy, man." A lineup without Corey Seager likely contributed to the Dodgers' stagnant offense. He has missed three games with a lower back strain but participated in a light workout Monday. His timetable for a return still is not known but he has not been placed on the injured list.

"Fortunately, with the versatility we do have, it's not as imperative," manager Dave Roberts said about deciding to put Seager on the IL. "(It's about) potentially having him for four or five days, versus not having him for 10 days. We're trying to weigh that and right now, we're certainly managing, and we feel OK about it." --Field Level Media

