Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lightning top Jackets in 5 OTs, NHL's 4th-longest game

Brayden Point's goal in the fifth overtime period gave the Tampa Bay Lightning a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round quarterfinal series on Tuesday in Toronto.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 07:17 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 07:17 IST
Lightning top Jackets in 5 OTs, NHL's 4th-longest game

Brayden Point's goal in the fifth overtime period gave the Tampa Bay Lightning a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round quarterfinal series on Tuesday in Toronto. At 10:27 of the fifth extra period, a shot bounced off Columbus defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov and back to Point, who blasted the rebound into the net for his second goal of the game.

The contest game was the fourth longest in Stanley Cup playoff history, and just the fifth to go into quintuple overtime. The marathon featured goaltending performances for the ages from Columbus' Joonas Korpisalo and Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy. The two goalies each made multiple games' worth of tremendous saves to keep their teams afloat in both regulation and overtime.

Korpisalo stopped 85 of 88 shots to set Stanley Cup playoff single-game records for both saves and shots faced. Korpisalo's incredible night contained one notable miscue. With Yanni Gourde pressuring in front of the net 23 seconds into the third period, Korpisalo accidentally pushed the puck over the line with his own leg. Gourde's unlikely equalizing goal paved the way for over 90 minutes of extra hockey.

While Vasilevskiy didn't quite have Korpisalo's workload with "only" 63 shots faced, Vasilevskiy made 61 saves to earn the victory and break the club record for saves in a playoff game. The old mark of 60 was set by Nikolai Khabibulin in 2003. Nikita Kucherov has two assists for the Lightning.

Pierre-Luc Dubois had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets. Dubois' power-play goal less than three minutes into the first period snapped an 0-for-14 power play drought for Columbus in the playoffs. Oliver Bjorkstrand scored Columbus' other goal, an odd-angle effort in the last minute of the second period.

Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones played 65 minutes, 6 seconds, the most by any player since the NHL began tracking individual ice time in 1997-98. Victor Hedman recorded an assist and led all Lightning skaters with 57:38 played.

Game 2 is scheduled for Thursday afternoon in Toronto, with the Lightning again the designated home team. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

Laser beams reflected between earth and moon boost science

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

GRSF and UNRSF to support Ten Step Plan for Safer Road Infrastructure in Tanzania

The Global Road Safety Facility GRSF, hosted by the World Bank, and the United Nations Road Safety Fund UNRSF will jointly support a comprehensive evaluation of the first global deployment of the Ten Step Plan for Safer Road Infrastructure ...

Votto lifts Reds past Royals in 10th

Joey Votto doubled off the center field wall, scoring Nick Senzel with the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Cincinnati Reds defeated the visiting Kansas City Royals 6-5 Tuesday. The Reds earned their first walk-off win of...

Lester, Heyward power Cubs past Indians

Jon Lester continued his strong start to the season with six solid innings, while Jason Heyward homered and had four RBIs as the visiting Chicago Cubs returned to action with a 7-1 win over the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday night. After thei...

Brazil's coronavirus case tally up 52,160, reaches 3,109,630

Brasilia Brazil, August 12 ANISputnik Brazils number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19 has increased by more than 52,000 over the past 24 hours - up from some 22,000 the day before, with over 1,200 deaths, the countrys heal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020