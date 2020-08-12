Manchester United are biggest team in world: Lopetegui after progressing into Europa League semi-final

Left Menu
After securing a spot in the Europa League semi-finals, Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui hailed the club's next opponents Manchester United saying that they're "the biggest team in the world".

12-08-2020
Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui. (Photo/ Sevilla Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

After securing a spot in the Europa League semi-finals, Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui hailed the club's next opponents Manchester United saying that they're "the biggest team in the world". "We are going to play against Manchester United in the next match - they're the biggest team in the world but we're going to be prepared for them," Goal.com quoted Lopetegui as saying.

"We're focused on the next game, against a top, historic side, one of the best in the history of the sport who are in great form," he added. Sevilla registered a 1-0 win over Wolves in the quarter-final of Europa League here on Wednesday. Now they will take on Manchester United on August 17.

Lopetegui further stated, "We will give our best as we always do. To play against them will be really tough, but we'll go into it believing we can beat them." The manager is also impressed with the way his team played against Wolves in the quarter-final.

"I think we deserved the win today. The key was to chip, chip, chip away, have patience, and wait until the right moment. I am very proud of my players because we were against a very good team. We needed to have the ball and not make mistakes because they have very fast forwards," Lopetegui said.

