Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. consumer prices accelerate in July

U.S. consumer prices increased more than expected in July, but high unemployment is likely to keep inflation under control, allowing the Federal Reserve to continue pumping money into the economy to aid the recovery from the COVID-19 recession. The Labor Department said on Wednesday its consumer price index rose 0.6% last month after rebounding 0.6% in June. In the 12 months through July, the CPI accelerated 1.0% after climbing 0.6% in June.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-08-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 18:06 IST
U.S. consumer prices accelerate in July
Representative Image. Image Credit: Piqsels

U.S. consumer prices increased more than expected in July, but high unemployment is likely to keep inflation under control, allowing the Federal Reserve to continue pumping money into the economy to aid the recovery from the COVID-19 recession.

The Labor Department said on Wednesday its consumer price index rose 0.6% last month after rebounding 0.6% in June. In the 12 months through July, the CPI accelerated 1.0% after climbing 0.6% in June. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI rising 0.3% in July and gaining 0.8% year-on-year.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

No COVID-19 patient in Odisha should suffer due to financial problems: Patnaik

Highlighting that the Odisha government is providing free universal care for coronavirus patients, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said that no one should suffer without treatment due to financial problems. Patnaik made the remar...

India among six countries to get grant of USD 25m for school programme: Special Olympics Bharat

India will be among six countries to benefit from a USD 25 million grant commissioned by the UAE under the Unified Champion School worldwide programme with an aim to empower intellectually disabled children, the Special Olympics Bharat anno...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher with eyes on stimulus

U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, with the SP 500 edging closer to an all-time high, as a fall in U.S. crude stockpiles drove up oil prices, although investors remained on edge due to a stalemate over a new coronavirus relief bill.The...

Mexico's Lopez Obrador says two former presidents should testify about graft

Mexicos President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday said two former presidents should have to testify about corruption after a former head of state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos Pemex accused former officials of involvement in bribes....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020