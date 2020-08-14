Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Curran backs Anderson to reach 600 test wickets

I’m sure he will get there." Curran picked up the key wicket of the set Abid Ali, whose score of 60 is the only one of note so far in the Pakistan innings. The humid conditions made batting more difficult the longer the day went on, according to the left-arm seamer.

Reuters | Southampton | Updated: 14-08-2020 00:22 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 00:16 IST
Cricket-Curran backs Anderson to reach 600 test wickets
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@IPL)

England's Sam Curran says he was shocked at the criticism leveled at veteran seamer James Anderson following the three-wicket victory over Pakistan in last week's first test in Manchester. Anderson looked to be England's most threatening bowler on the first day of the second test in Southampton on Thursday as he used the overhead conditions perfectly to return figures of 2-35 in 15 overs and help restrict the tourists to 126 for five at the close on a rain hit day.

But after a match aggregate of 1-97 in the first game of the series, Anderson, who now has 592 test wickets, appeared to be made the scapegoat for England's back-foot performance, when in fact it was a lack of runs in the game for the home side that had allowed the tourists to get on top. "He (Anderson) went really well today," Curran told reporters. "I was pretty shocked with all the stuff that was going on about him, he a world-class bowler and anybody who doubts him is not being sensible.

"He has proven how good he is and is now approaching 600 (test) wickets. I'm sure he will get there." Curran picked up the key wicket of the set Abid Ali, whose score of 60 is the only one of note so far in the Pakistan innings.

The humid conditions made batting more difficult the longer the day went on, according to the left-arm seamer. "The ball probably did more later in the day. From them being 90 for two after a couple of drops, we did well to finish where we did. It was good bowling conditions and I thought we bowled really nicely.

"I was just trying to be patient. We spoke about sticking together as a unit and it paid off."

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Moto Razr 2: Motorola's next foldable phone to launch on September 9

X-Cube: Samsung's 3D IC solution now available for next-gen applications

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Jordan say Israel-UAE deal should prod Israel to accept Palestinian state

Jordan said that the deal announced Thursday between Israel and the United Arab Emirates could push forward stalled peace negotiations if it succeeds in prodding Israel to accept a Palestinian state on land that Israel had occupied in the 1...

Daimler reaches deal to settle US diesel emissions claims

Daimler AG, the maker of Mercedes-Benz cars, says it has reached an agreement in principle to settle US claims over emissions from its diesel vehicles for over USD 2.2 billion. The Stuttgart, Germany-based automaker said late Thursday that ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks and oil fall with eyes on U.S. stimulus

Stocks ticked down from 6-month highs on Thursday on concern over a stalled U.S. economic relief deal, while oil fell and the euro edged up against the U.S. dollar. Treasury yields hit multi-week highs after record supply at a 30-year bond ...

Tennis-Sister Act: Serena beats Venus to reach Lexington quarter-final

Serena Williams survived another scare to beat older sister Venus 3-6 6-3 6-4 on Thursday in the latest instalment of their reluctant on-court sibling rivalry to reach the quarter-finals of the inaugural Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020