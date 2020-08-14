Predators D Hamhuis announces retirement
Nashville Predators defenseman Dan Hamhuis announced his retirement from the NHL on Thursday after 16 seasons. "Happily going into retirement now from hockey," Hamhuis said on TSN 1040. "(I) feel real at peace with it."
Hamhuis, 37, recorded eight assists in 60 games this season with Nashville. He collected 356 points (59 goals, 297 assists) in 1,148 career games with the Predators (2003-10, 2018-20), Dallas Stars (2016-18) and Vancouver Canucks (2010-16). Hamhuis won an Olympic gold medal with his native Canada during the 2014 Sochi Games.
--Field Level Media
