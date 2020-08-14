Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Varner fires 62 to grab share of lead in North Carolina

Harold Varner III shot a bogey-free 62 in the first round of the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Thursday to sit atop the leaderboard alongside Tom Hoge and Roger Sloan.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 04:48 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 04:48 IST
Golf-Varner fires 62 to grab share of lead in North Carolina

Harold Varner III shot a bogey-free 62 in the first round of the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Thursday to sit atop the leaderboard alongside Tom Hoge and Roger Sloan. The North Carolina native had eight birdies in all - four on the front nine and four on the back - to finish eight under at the par-70 Sedgefield Country Club, two shots clear of Harris English.

"I love coming back home and playing," Varner said. "It's nice to get in your car, you don't really have to do too much, I can go home tonight."

He won't rest too easy, however, after seeing the sensational play of fellow American Hoge, who also carded an eight-under 62. Hoge chipped in for birdie on the par-3 16th to take a one stroke lead over Varner but missed an 11-foot par putt on his last hole and had to tap in for his lone bogey, which dropped him into a tie for first.

Canadian Sloan was hot out of the gate with birdies on six of his first eight holes thanks to some stellar putting en route to his eight-under 62. "You've just got to cherish days like this, it's fun when you're making that many putts," Sloan said.

"You've got to give credit to these greens, these greens are in remarkable shape. You get them started on line with the right pace, they're going in." It was a different story for Brooks Koepka, who needed 35 putts to get through his round of two-over 72.

The world number seven said fatigue was beginning to set in after playing in a slew of events recently and being in contention going into the final round of the PGA Championship in San Francisco on Sunday. "A bit tired, to be honest with you, so definitely came out flat," said Koepka.

"But I've got to play, I've got no other option." Koepka is currently 93rd in the FedEx Cup standings and will need to step up his game if he wants to qualify for the Tour Championship at East Lake, which has a field of 30.

The first round of the tournament, which is being played without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was suspended due to weather late Thursday with a handful of players scheduled to complete it early Friday morning.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Nigeria approves last evacuation flight for Nigerians stranded in US amid COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Officials: U.S. seizes Iranian oil heading for Venezuela

The Trump administration has seized the cargo of four tankers it was targeting for transporting Iranian fuel to Venezuela, U.S. officials said Thursday, as it steps up its campaign of maximum pressure against the two heavily sanctioned alli...

Olympics-Most Australian athletes against protest in Olympic competition

Most Australian athletes believe protests have no place in Olympic competition or on the podium, a survey conducted by the countrys Olympic athletes commission said on Friday. More than 80 of 496 respondents said protesting on the field of ...

'We don't need war': Belarus releases detainees in bid to quell protests

The Belarusian leadership began releasing thousands of detainees and issued a rare public apology on Thursday in a bid to quell nationwide street protests that pose the biggest challenge to strongman President Alexander Lukashenkos 26-year ...

Bolivia confirms presidential election for Oct. 18 despite calls for earlier date

Bolivias caretaker government on Thursday enacted a law that mandates a delayed presidential election will be held on Oct. 18 as scheduled, despite opposition calls for it to be moved earlier. The law would impose criminal penalties on any ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020