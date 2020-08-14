Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Halep finds groove to reach Prague semi-finals

The fact that she was not hitting very strong meant that I had time to play my game, to be more aggressive," Halep told reporters. "I did better than previous days. Begu had won the opening set of her match against Tormo when rain suspended play. Earlier, third seed Elise Mertens reached the last-four by beating Canadian wildcard Eugenie Bouchard 6-4 1-6 6-4.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 23:12 IST
Tennis-Halep finds groove to reach Prague semi-finals

Simona Halep said she was slowly returning to her best form following the COVID-19 hiatus as she cruised past Poland's Magdalena Frech 6-2 6-0 on Friday to reach the Prague Open semi-finals. World number two Halep made a rusty start to the claycourt tournament and needed three sets to win each of her first two matches against Polona Hercog and Barbora Krejcikova.

But the 28-year-old showed no signs of rust as she dominated the last seven games against 174th-ranked Frech to seal the victory in style. "I felt better on court today. The fact that she was not hitting very strong meant that I had time to play my game, to be more aggressive," Halep told reporters.

"I did better than previous days. But those days helped me to find the rhythm and the energy on court. I recovered well... I moved better, was more aggressive... that helped me to finish the points, to get the confidence back. "Even if I'm not yet at my highest level, I'm improving, which is good. I'm happy about it... I don't feel insecure on court. I feel that my game is going to be there soon. I just have to work a little bit more."

Two-times Grand Slam champion Halep next takes on compatriot Irina-Camelia Begu or Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo. Begu had won the opening set of her match against Tormo when rain suspended play.

Earlier, third seed Elise Mertens reached the last-four by beating Canadian wildcard Eugenie Bouchard 6-4 1-6 6-4. She next plays Kristyna Pliskova, who advanced after Ana Bogdan retired due to an injury while leading 5-2 in the first set of their quarter-final.

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Fortnite ban: Apple, Google face lawsuit over app removal

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

IIA discovers He-enhanced cool bright stars of Omega Centauri

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

PM took bold, timely decisions in fight against COVID-19: Nadda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took bold and timely decisions in the countrys fight against COVID-19, BJP president JP Nadda said on Friday.Speaking at foundation laying ceremony of eight BJP district offices in Karnataka via video conferenci...

White House officials seek momentum with other countries after Israel-UAE deal

Senior White House officials on Friday sought to use the momentum from a historic deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to appeal to more Arab and Muslim countries to set aside long-standing tensions and make similar agreements. ...

EOW arrests owner of pvt company for duping investors for Rs 5 crores in Delhi

Economic Offences Wing EOW of Delhi Police has arrested the owner of a private company for duping people for Rs 5 crores. The arrested person is Vijay Gupta aged 67 years is the owner of Ms Green bay Infrastructure Private Limited and resid...

Belarus president's long rule is crumbling, protest leader says

The last of three opposition leaders still in Belarus after trying to unseat Alexander Lukashenko in a disputed election called on the West not to recognise him as president and said his 26-year rule was crumbling.Maria Kolesnikova, who all...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020