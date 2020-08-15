Left Menu
South African men's team to attend 4-day long culture camp from Aug 18

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Saturday announced that men's high-performance squad of 32-member will assemble for a culture camp in Skukuza here from August 18-22.

ANI | Johannesburg | Updated: 15-08-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 18:32 IST
South African men's team to attend 4-day long culture camp from Aug 18
South African men's team having discussion during practice session (Photo/CSA Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Saturday announced that men's high-performance squad of 32-member will assemble for a culture camp in Skukuza here from August 18-22. Topics that will be workshopped by the players and team management include the team's identity, the team environment and team performance.

"It was very important for us during the break that the COVID-19 pandemic has created to get the guys to reconnect while our FTP (Future Tours Programme) was getting sorted out. We felt that it was important for the guys to come together to engage on some of the critical issues surrounding the team or elements that need attention," the team manager, Khomotso Volvo Masubelele said in a statement. "What we are going to be focussing on is matters around team identity, team environment, the performance measures and models that we want to put in place for the season to come. We want to leave with a blueprint that the players will be able to own and understand, something that will resonate with them," he added. (ANI)

