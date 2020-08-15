Left Menu
Soccer-Arsenal head of football Sanllehi leaves club

Arsenal's head of football Raul Sanllehi is leaving the club with managing director Vinai Venkatesham set to take over, the Premier League side announced on Saturday. Sanllehi, who was formerly Barcelona's director of football, was initially appointed the club's head of football relations before taking on the role of head of football in 2018 following a restructure. “We have no doubt that Vinai is the right person to take the club forward.

“We have no doubt that Vinai is the right person to take the club forward. He has shown outstanding leadership during the current crisis and is held in high regard internally and externally," Stan and Josh Kroenke said in a statement on behalf of owners, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment. "We know everyone will rally round him so we can move forward successfully."

Venkatesham, who has been at the club since 2010, said there was "much work to do" to ensure Arsenal were competitive again. "While this will not happen overnight, I believe we have many of the critical ingredients to do so. There are many positives to build on across the club," Venkatesham said.

Arsenal sparked a social media backlash this month when the club announced plans to lay off 55 staff less than a week after winning the FA Cup and qualifying for the Europa League. "I'm proud and pleased with the contribution I've made at Arsenal over the past three years, and look forward to enjoying the club's future success. Arsenal is a true footballing institution," Sanllehi said in the statement https://www.arsenal.com/news/club-update. ($1 = 0.7643 pounds)

