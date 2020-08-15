Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHL-Bruins' goalie Rask opts out of season, says needs to be with family

"I want to thank the Bruins and my team mates for their support and wish them success." The 33-year-old Finnish goalie, a member of the Bruins' 2011 Stanley Cup-winning squad, made 23 stops during the Bruins 3-2 loss against the Hurricanes on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 23:40 IST
NHL-Bruins' goalie Rask opts out of season, says needs to be with family
"I want to be with my teammates competing, but at this moment there are things more important than hockey in my life, and that is being with my family," Rask said in a written statement posted to the Bruins' Twitter page. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask opted out of the National Hockey League (NHL) season on Saturday, saying he needed to be with his family. The announcement came hours before Game 3 of the Bruins' Eastern Conference first-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes in Toronto, one of two Canadian "hub cities" where the NHL is completing the remainder of its coronavirus-delayed season.

"I want to be with my teammates competing, but at this moment there are things more important than hockey in my life, and that is being with my family," Rask said in a written statement posted to the Bruins' Twitter page. "I want to thank the Bruins and my teammates for their support and wish them success."

The 33-year-old Finnish goalie, a member of the Bruins' 2011 Stanley Cup-winning squad, made 23 stops during the Bruins 3-2 loss against the Hurricanes on Thursday. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said the team fully supported Rask's decision.

"We understand completely," said Sweeney. "I don't think it's any big surprise to us, to be honest with you. We were privy to information maybe before the rest of the public is and this has been a difficult decision for Tuukka." NHL teams assembled in Toronto and Edmonton earlier this month to finish the season, with players living in a quarantined setting walled off from the general public for two months.

The best-of-seven Stanley Cup finals are scheduled to begin on Sept. 20.

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

ANALYSIS-In lawsuit, 'Fortnite' maker to test idea of iPhone as market unto itself

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

South African leader lifts lockdown restrictions after COVID-19 infections fall

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Saturday that all indications were that South Africa had reached the peak of COVID-19 infections, as he announced a sweeping removal of lockdown restrictions on the economy. In a televised add...

Days after deal with UAE, anti-Netanyahu protests resume

Thousands of Israelis demonstrated outside the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night, resuming their calls for the embattled leader to step down despite his historic agreement to establish diplomatic ties...

Indore resident sends Poclain machine for Ram temple construction

BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya performed a religious ceremony for a Poclain machine sent by a resident of Devuradia for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Dinesh Beniwal, a resident of Devguradia, who has sent the ma...

Turkey slams Biden's past call for U.S. to back Erdogan opponents

Turkey on Saturday condemned as interventionist comments that U.S. Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden had made in December when he advocated a new U.S. approach to the autocrat President Tayyip Erdogan and support for opposition pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020