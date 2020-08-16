Report: Jets agree to terms with WR Hogan

The New York Jets reportedly agreed to terms with Chris Hogan, completing the wide receiver's tour of employment with each team in the AFC East. The NFL Network on Sunday was the first to report the news on Hogan, who won two Super Bowl titles during his three seasons with the New England Patriots (2016-18).

Hogan spent time on the Miami Dolphins' practice squad in 2011-12 -- but did not play in a game -- before suiting up with the Buffalo Bills from 2012-15. He had eight catches for 67 yards in seven games (one start) with the Carolina Panthers last season. Hogan has collected 202 receptions for 2,677 yards and 18 touchdowns in 95 career games.

The 32-year-old New Jersey native could see playing time with the Jets, considering the team is young and thin at wide receiver. Rookie Denzel Mims missed the first two days of training camp with a hamstring injury while fellow wideout Vyncint Smith sat out Sunday with an undisclosed injury.

The Jets also saw top receiver Robby Anderson depart in free agency, while the team released the injured Quincy Enunwa and didn't re-sign Demaryius Thomas. --Field Level Media